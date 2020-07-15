Best MP5 Loadout And Attachments For Close And Mid-range Combats

Call of Duty features a host of tools and weapons that players can take to the virtual battlefield. Of all the powerful weapons available in the game, the MP5 is among the most popular SMGs that you can have in both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone. This makes it one of the most formidable weapons to have on your quest for glory.

The weapon features a high fire rate and comes with impressive damage output. It can also prove to be a wrecking ball when taking on opponents at close to medium distances due to its highly accurate shots. This makes it an ideal choice for when it comes to close to medium range engagement with your enemies. And while the weapon may not be all that exciting for some players considering its recoil, it can be easily countered if you choose the right kind of loadout and attachments.

Best MP5 loadout

Getting the correct loadout and attachments allows you to customize a weapon while giving you an edge over your enemies. However, you need to be careful while choosing the attachments as every loadout weapon features a different set of configurations and some can be a lot more effective than others. So, let us check out some of the best loadouts and attachments you can use with the MP5.

MP5 - Setup 1

The following set of loadout is especially for players who are new to the game or less confident on the battlefield. It is also a better choice for those who have a hard time controlling the weapon's recoil. The loadout is more geared towards mid-range battles, so you can always carry a sniper as your secondary weapon.

Monolithic Integral Suppressor

G.I. Mini Reflex

FORGE TAC Ultralight

Merc Foregrip

45 Round Mags

MP5 - Setup 2

Players who are more confident on the battlefield and are capable of controlling the MPS' moderate recoil can opt for the second class of loadout. It is also recommended that you carry an AR as a secondary weapon as the following set of loadout isn't as viable at longer ranges as it is up close.

Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Stippled Grip Tape

FSS Close Quarters Stock

Commando Foregrip

45 Round Mags

Image credits: Call of Duty