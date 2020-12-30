Best Offensive Playbook In Madden 21: Check Out The Madden 21 Playbook

Madden 21 players are currently extremely happy with their latest update that has brought in a lot of new changes to the game. Thus they have been asking the best offensive playbook in Madden 21. So help them out, we have listed down all the information about the best offensive playbook in Madden 21. Read more about Offensive playbook Madden 21.

Best Offensive Playbook in Madden 21

Because of the number of queries about this topic, EA themselves have released a post about the same on their official blog. The best offensive playbook will vary from player to play. It changes with the type of gameplay a player has which makes it difficult to cut it down to one top offensive playbook Madden 21. So to help, we have listed the top five offensive playbooks in Madden 21. Read more about Madden 21. All the data has been taken form Madden 21 official website.

Raiders: Multiple Formations makes this many competitors favourite playbook. Can fit any style of offence!

Patriots: Perfect for balanced players who want to throw short passes and utilize a wide range of personnel.

Saints: Pass Heavy Players will excel in this offence, especially if they can limit turnovers.

49ers: Multiple run-heavy sets and great play-action passing.

Ravens: Stacked with Read Option Plays allowing players with a mobile QB to excel.

Top Madden 21 player ratings

Aaron Donald DE 99

Christian McCaffrey RB 99

Michael Thomas WR 99

Patrick Mahomes QB 99

Stephon Gilmore CB 99

Bobby Wagner MLB 98

DeAndre Hopkins WR 98

George Kittle TE 98

J.J. Watt DE 98

Zack Martin G 98

Madden 21 New update patch notes

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox Series X|S & PS5)

Gameplay Updates:

General stability fixes

Franchise Updates:

Face of the Franchise Updates:

General stability improvements

Fixed an issue with players who change positions to Wide Receiver - Physical, Slot, and Route Runner and their selected archetype not carrying over once drafted to the NFL.

Franchise Updates:

Updated the Playoff Bracket UI so the higher seeded team is listed at the top.

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One, PS4, PC)

Gameplay Updates:

General stability fixes

Madden Ultimate Team Updates:

Remedied an issue where Solo Battles losses were not tracking properly.

Franchise Updates:

Face of the Franchise Updates:

General stability improvements

Fixed an issue with players who change positions to Wide Receiver - Physical, Slot, and Route Runner and their selected archetype not carrying over once drafted to the NFL.

Franchise Updates:

Updated the Playoff Bracket UI so the higher seeded team is listed at the top.

