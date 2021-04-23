Best PPSh Loadout: Best Attachments, Class And Perks To Use In Warzone

Warzone makers have constantly been adding a number of new content to their game including new challenges and weapons. Because of which the players have recently been searching for some specific terms like best PPSh loadout. So here are some of the best PPSh loadouts, attachments and classes to use in the game. Read more

Best PPSh loadout

This is one of the most efficient close range guns that is available in Warzone. Selecting the best PPSh loadout depends completely on the type of gameplay one has. But we have managed to list a couple of best PPSh loadouts right here that can help you to improve this close range gun. Using this as a secondary weapon along with an assault rifle or a sniper that is able to hit long ranged targets with precision is certainly recommended. This is because hitting enemies who are at a long distance with the PPSh might not be an easy task. Apart from that, we have also attached a video on Youtube that could help you out with PPSh attachments and PPSh class in the game.

Loadout 1

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 15.7” Task Force

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: 55 Rnd

Stock: Spetsnaz PKM Stock

Perk 1: EOD

Perk 2: Overkill/Ghost

Perk 3: Amped

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Loadout 2

Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator

Barrel: 14.9″ Reinforced Heavy

Stock: Marathon Stock

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: 55 Rnd Drum

Perk 1: E.O.D.

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Secondary: CR-56 AMAX

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Loadout 3

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 7.4″ Task Force

Stock: Raider Stock

Ammunition: 55 Rnd Mag

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Perk 1: E.O.D

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

The makers have also added a total of three Warzone intel locations currently in the game. This was all introduced because of the Hunt for Adler event that has been released for the Warzone players. These locations are easy to find as they have already been marked on the map. You can identify the Adler location with the help of a special icon on the map. To be precise, these Adler locations include Farms, Summit, and Factory. Season 3 of Warzone has started on April 22 that has brought in a number of changes to the game. The biggest one being a huge change to the popular map, Verdansk. Here is a small video about the changes brought in with the latest season of Warzone.

Promo Image Source: Call Of Duty Twitter