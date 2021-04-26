Last Updated:

Best Teams In MLB The Show 21: Top 15 Rated Teams In The Latest MLB Show

Best Teams in MLB The Show 21 have been one of the most talked about topics amongst the gamers. So we have listed some of the top rated teams here. Read

Written By
Sahil Mirani
best teams in mlb the show 21

Source: MLB The Show Twitter


MLB The Show 21 has been released and the players are certainly loving this new updated game. But some of these players have been asking specific questions in order to improve their gameplay. They have been asking about the best teams in MLB The Show 21. Here is some valuable information about the MLB The Show 21. 

Best Teams in MLB The Show 21

The players have constantly been playing the new MLB The Show 21 since it was released. They have been loving this new version of the game because of the updated teams and their stats. Thus they have also been trying to know which are the best teams in MLB The Show 21. To help these players, here are the top 15 teams in MLB that can be used by the players. MLB The Show 21 team ratings have also been listed below that can help you choose the perfect team according to your gameplay. Below are the top 15 teams and their individual stats right here. Here is also a small video that can help you out with your doubts about the best teams in MLB The Show 21. Read more

MLB The Show 21 team ratings

LA Dodgers

  • Overall Ranking: 1
  • Speed: 5
  • Contact: 3
  • Power: 2
  • Pitching: 1
  • Defence: 4

New York Yankees

  • Overall Ranking: 2
  • Speed: 24
  • Contact: 7
  • Power: 1
  • Pitching: 3
  • Defence: 5

San Diego Padres

  • Overall Ranking: 3
  • Speed: 4
  • Contact: 11
  • Power: 17
  • Pitching: 2
  • Defence: 6

New York Mets

  • Overall Ranking: 4
  • Speed: 26
  • Contact: 4
  • Power: 3
  • Pitching: 5
  • Defence: 28

Atlanta Braves

  • Overall Ranking: 5
  • Speed: 8
  • Contact: 9
  • Power: 4
  • Pitching: 13
  • Defence: 9

Houston Astros

  • Overall Ranking: 6
  • Speed: 13
  • Contact: 5
  • Power: 18
  • Pitching: 6
  • Defence: 13

Washington Nationals

  • Overall Ranking: 7
  • Speed: 16
  • Contact: 13
  • Power: 25
  • Pitching: 4

  • Defence: 24

Chicago White Sox

  • Overall Ranking: 8
  • Speed: 2
  • Contact: 1
  • Power: 15
  • Pitching: 7
  • Defence: 18

St Louis Cardinals

  • Overall Ranking: 9
  • Speed: 11
  • Contact: 20
  • Power: 20
  • Pitching: 9
  • Defence: 1

Minnesota Twins

  • Overall Ranking: 10
  • Speed: 23
  • Contact: 17
  • Power: 8
  • Pitching: 8
  • Defence: 16

Chicago Cubs

  • Overall Ranking: 11
  • Speed: 15
  • Contact: 21
  • Power: 9
  • Pitching: 16
  • Defence: 12

Cleveland Indians

  • Overall Ranking: 12
  • Speed: 7
  • Contact: 25
  • Power: 24
  • Pitching: 10
  • Defence: 7

Los Angeles Angels

  • Overall Ranking: 13
  • Speed: 9
  • Contact: 2
  • Power: 11
  • Pitching: 17
  • Defence: 22

Philadelphia Phillies    

  • Overall Ranking: 14
  • Speed: 3
  • Contact: 10
  • Power: 16
  • Pitching: 18
  • Defence: 26

Oakland Athletics

  • Overall Ranking: 15
  • Speed: 29
  • Contact: 24
  • Power: 12
  • Pitching: 12
  • Defence: 3

Promo Image Source: MLB The Show Twitter

READ | How to play friends in MLB The Show 21? Steps to invite your friend to a match
READ | How to guess pitch in MLB The Show 21? Here's some tips to improve your hitting
READ | How to check swing in MLB The Show 21? Tips to improve your hitting in the game
READ | When do you get called up in MLB The Show 21? Here's some tips to improve your game
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND