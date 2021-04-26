Best Teams In MLB The Show 21: Top 15 Rated Teams In The Latest MLB Show

MLB The Show 21 has been released and the players are certainly loving this new updated game. But some of these players have been asking specific questions in order to improve their gameplay. They have been asking about the best teams in MLB The Show 21. Here is some valuable information about the MLB The Show 21.
Best Teams in MLB The Show 21
The players have constantly been playing the new MLB The Show 21 since it was released. They have been loving this new version of the game because of the updated teams and their stats. Thus they have also been trying to know which are the best teams in MLB The Show 21. To help these players, here are the top 15 teams in MLB that can be used by the players. MLB The Show 21 team ratings have also been listed below that can help you choose the perfect team according to your gameplay. Below are the top 15 teams and their individual stats right here. Here is also a small video that can help you out with your doubts about the best teams in MLB The Show 21.
MLB The Show 21 team ratings
LA Dodgers
- Overall Ranking: 1
- Speed: 5
- Contact: 3
- Power: 2
- Pitching: 1
- Defence: 4
New York Yankees
- Overall Ranking: 2
- Speed: 24
- Contact: 7
- Power: 1
- Pitching: 3
- Defence: 5
San Diego Padres
- Overall Ranking: 3
- Speed: 4
- Contact: 11
- Power: 17
- Pitching: 2
- Defence: 6
New York Mets
- Overall Ranking: 4
- Speed: 26
- Contact: 4
- Power: 3
- Pitching: 5
- Defence: 28
Atlanta Braves
- Overall Ranking: 5
- Speed: 8
- Contact: 9
- Power: 4
- Pitching: 13
- Defence: 9
Houston Astros
- Overall Ranking: 6
- Speed: 13
- Contact: 5
- Power: 18
- Pitching: 6
- Defence: 13
Washington Nationals
- Overall Ranking: 7
- Speed: 16
- Contact: 13
- Power: 25
- Pitching: 4
-
Defence: 24
Chicago White Sox
- Overall Ranking: 8
- Speed: 2
- Contact: 1
- Power: 15
- Pitching: 7
- Defence: 18
St Louis Cardinals
- Overall Ranking: 9
- Speed: 11
- Contact: 20
- Power: 20
- Pitching: 9
- Defence: 1
Minnesota Twins
- Overall Ranking: 10
- Speed: 23
- Contact: 17
- Power: 8
- Pitching: 8
- Defence: 16
Chicago Cubs
- Overall Ranking: 11
- Speed: 15
- Contact: 21
- Power: 9
- Pitching: 16
- Defence: 12
Cleveland Indians
- Overall Ranking: 12
- Speed: 7
- Contact: 25
- Power: 24
- Pitching: 10
- Defence: 7
Los Angeles Angels
- Overall Ranking: 13
- Speed: 9
- Contact: 2
- Power: 11
- Pitching: 17
- Defence: 22
Philadelphia Phillies
- Overall Ranking: 14
- Speed: 3
- Contact: 10
- Power: 16
- Pitching: 18
- Defence: 26
Oakland Athletics
- Overall Ranking: 15
- Speed: 29
- Contact: 24
- Power: 12
- Pitching: 12
- Defence: 3
Promo Image Source: MLB The Show Twitter