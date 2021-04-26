Best Teams In MLB The Show 21: Top 15 Rated Teams In The Latest MLB Show

MLB The Show 21 has been released and the players are certainly loving this new updated game. But some of these players have been asking specific questions in order to improve their gameplay. They have been asking about the best teams in MLB The Show 21. Here is some valuable information about the MLB The Show 21.

Best Teams in MLB The Show 21

The players have constantly been playing the new MLB The Show 21 since it was released. They have been loving this new version of the game because of the updated teams and their stats. Thus they have also been trying to know which are the best teams in MLB The Show 21. To help these players, here are the top 15 teams in MLB that can be used by the players. MLB The Show 21 team ratings have also been listed below that can help you choose the perfect team according to your gameplay. Below are the top 15 teams and their individual stats right here. Here is also a small video that can help you out with your doubts about the best teams in MLB The Show 21. Read more

MLB The Show 21 team ratings

LA Dodgers

Overall Ranking: 1

Speed: 5

Contact: 3

Power: 2

Pitching: 1

Defence: 4

New York Yankees

Overall Ranking: 2

Speed: 24

Contact: 7

Power: 1

Pitching: 3

Defence: 5

San Diego Padres

Overall Ranking: 3

Speed: 4

Contact: 11

Power: 17

Pitching: 2

Defence: 6

New York Mets

Overall Ranking: 4

Speed: 26

Contact: 4

Power: 3

Pitching: 5

Defence: 28

Atlanta Braves

Overall Ranking: 5

Speed: 8

Contact: 9

Power: 4

Pitching: 13

Defence: 9

Houston Astros

Overall Ranking: 6

Speed: 13

Contact: 5

Power: 18

Pitching: 6

Defence: 13

Washington Nationals

Overall Ranking: 7

Speed: 16

Contact: 13

Power: 25

Pitching: 4

Defence: 24

Chicago White Sox

Overall Ranking: 8

Speed: 2

Contact: 1

Power: 15

Pitching: 7

Defence: 18

St Louis Cardinals

Overall Ranking: 9

Speed: 11

Contact: 20

Power: 20

Pitching: 9

Defence: 1

Minnesota Twins

Overall Ranking: 10

Speed: 23

Contact: 17

Power: 8

Pitching: 8

Defence: 16

Chicago Cubs

Overall Ranking: 11

Speed: 15

Contact: 21

Power: 9

Pitching: 16

Defence: 12

Cleveland Indians

Overall Ranking: 12

Speed: 7

Contact: 25

Power: 24

Pitching: 10

Defence: 7

Los Angeles Angels

Overall Ranking: 13

Speed: 9

Contact: 2

Power: 11

Pitching: 17

Defence: 22

Philadelphia Phillies

Overall Ranking: 14

Speed: 3

Contact: 10

Power: 16

Pitching: 18

Defence: 26

Oakland Athletics

Overall Ranking: 15

Speed: 29

Contact: 24

Power: 12

Pitching: 12

Defence: 3

Promo Image Source: MLB The Show Twitter