Best Theme Team In Madden 21: Here's A Complete List Of MUT Theme Teams

Madden 21 players are currently extremely happy with their latest update that has brought in a lot of new changes to the game. Thus they have been asking a lot of questions about the best theme team in Madden 21. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information about the best theme team in Madden 21. Read more about Madden 21.

Best theme team in Madden 21

The players have recently been asking about the best theme team in Madden 21. Getting the best team is extremely selective and depends on the player’s gameplay. One can even opt for an offensive team, but is not able to defend while others might not be able to attack, but has a great defence. So we have listed all the theme teams in Madden. Find the best theme team in Madden 21 according to your game.

TEAM OVR/OFF/DEF

49ERS - 93/92/93

BEARS - 91/88/93

BENGALS - 89/87/91

BILLS - 90/89/92

BRONCOS - 90/87/93

BROWNS - 91/91/91

BUCS - 91/90/92

CARDINALS - 90/88/93

CHARGERS - 91/89/93

CHIEFS - 92/91/93

COLTS - 90/88/92

COWBOYS - 92/91/93

DOLPHINS - 91/90/92

EAGLES - 92/91/93

FALCONS - 90/90/91

GIANTS - 89/86/91

JAGUARS - 88/86/90

JETS - 90/88/92

LIONS - 90/88/92

PACKERS - 91/90/93

PANTHERS - 91/89/92

PATRIOTS - 91/90/93

RAIDERS - 92/90/94

RAMS - 91/90/92

RAVENS - 92/91/92

SAINTS - 92/91/93

SEAHAWKS - 92/91/93

STEELERS - 91/90/92

TEXANS - 91/90/92

TITANS - 92/92/92

VIKINGS - 91/90/92

WASHINGTON - 91/90/92

WASHINGTON GROUP OF MEN WHO TOSS THE PIGSKIN AROUND PROFESSIONALLY - 90/89/90 51/50\

Madden 21 Update Patch Notes

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox Series X|S & PS5)

Gameplay Updates:

General stability fixes

Franchise Updates:

Face of the Franchise Updates:

General stability improvements

Fixed an issue with players who change positions to Wide Receiver - Physical, Slot, and Route Runner and their selected archetype not carrying over once drafted to the NFL.

Franchise Updates:

Updated the Playoff Bracket UI so the higher seeded team is listed at the top.

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One, PS4, PC)

Gameplay Updates:

General stability fixes

Madden Ultimate Team Updates:

Remedied an issue where Solo Battles losses were not tracking properly.

Franchise Updates:

Face of the Franchise Updates:

General stability improvements

Fixed an issue with players who change positions to Wide Receiver - Physical, Slot, and Route Runner and their selected archetype not carrying over once drafted to the NFL.

Franchise Updates:

Updated the Playoff Bracket UI so the higher-seeded team is listed at the top.

