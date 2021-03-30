Best Weapons In Monster Hunter Rise: Complete Weapons Tier List For The Nintendo Game

Monster Hunter Rise has been released and the players seem to love it. But it seems that some of the players are asking a number of questions about the game. To help these players, we have managed to gather some valuable information about the same. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into our Monster Hunter Rise guide. Read more

Monster Hunter Rise weapons tier list

The users have recently been trying to find answers to questions like which are the best weapons in Monster Hunter Rise and are trying to find more information about the Monster Hunter Rise weapons tier list. This is because the makers of the game have managed to add a number of weapons and other items to the game that have gotten its players extremely excited for these additions.

According to the players, Long Sword and the Hunting Horn are currently the strongest weapons to use in the game. These weapons are certainly very helpful while slaying some of the most dangerous monsters in the game. Apart from that, we have also managed to list the Monster Hunter Rise weapons tier list right here. Read more to know about Monster Hunter Rise weapons.

S Tier: Long Sword, Hunting Horn

A Tier: Great Sword, Hammer, Light Bowgun, Switch Axe, Gun Lance and Insect Glaive

B Tier: Heavy Bowgun, Dual Blades and Bow

C Tier: Sword & Shield, Charge Blade and Lance

More about Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise has been one of the most popular games that has Capcom for Nintendo players. The game also happens to be the sixth mainline installment to the Monster Hunter gaming series and the players seem to love it. The game was released on March 26, 2021 but only for Nintendo users. Currently, the makers are working on releasing a Microsoft Windows version of the game that could be released by 2022. A number of new features have been added to the game including the new animal companion called a palamute. The companion has a number of uses like travelling faster throughout the map or using them into a battle. The game has received a lot of positive reviews not only from the players but the critics too. Here are some of the most popular ratings for Monster Hunter Rise.

Destructoid: 9/10

Game Informer: 7.8/10

IGN: 8/10

Nintendo Life: 9/10

Nintendo World Report: 9/10

