Launched just a few months ago, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has mysteriously disappeared from India-specific Google Play and Apple App stores. The game was launched as an alternative to Krafton's PUBG Moblie after it was banned by the government of India in 2020 due to security concerns. It is pertinent to mention that BGMI crossed 100 million registered users in the country just a year after its launch.

As per the reports, Krafton, the publisher of BGMI, has confirmed the removal of the game and stated that they are unaware of the reason behind taking down the game from the Google and app store(s).

Meanwhile, as per multiple media reports, Google has responded and claimed that it has received an official order from the government to remove the game. However, no official statement has been issued by the Indian government regarding the issue.

Indian government's ban on Chinese Apps

Amid the LAC faceoff, the Ministry of Information Technology on 29 May 2020, invoked its power under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 to ban TikTok and 58 other Chinese Apps. This included Shareit, Kwai, UC Browser, Baidu map, Shein, Clash of Kings, DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browers, We Chat, UC Browser, Virus Cleaner, DU Cleaner, etc. According to the Union government, this was a targeted move to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.

On 27 July 2020, the Union government banned 47 more Apps which were clones of Chinese Apps banned earlier. A month later, 118 more Chinese Apps were banned for engaging in activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of the state. The Centre exuded confidence that this move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users.

These apps were APUS Launcher Pro-Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart, APUS Launcher-Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps, APUS Security Antivirus, Phone Security, Cleaner and Baidu.

