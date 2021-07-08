BGMI Emulator: How To Install And Play BGMI On PC And Laptops, Check Details

South Korean game developer Krafton has launched Battle Grounds Mobile India or better known as BGMI in India. After the beta launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India on June 17, 2021, a public launch took place on July 2, 2021. This game is exclusively made for the Indian market in wake of the government's ban on China's PUBG Mobile. The game has been officially launched on Android.

Playing BGMI on PC

Players can download and install Battlegrounds Mobile India on their Android devices. As of writing, the latest BlueStacks 5 version is the only Android emulator which lets you play Battlegrounds Mobile India on your PC. You can play by simply downloading the latest version of BlueStacks 5 and installing Battlegrounds Mobile India on it. Here are the steps you can follow to install and play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on your PC and laptop.

1. First, download and install BlueStacks 5 on your PC.

2. Open the app and login into your Google account.

3. Now, open the application and search for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) in the search bar.

4. Install the game BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) from the search results.

5. Click the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) icon on the home screen and start playing the game.

There are some minimum system requirements suggested by BlueStacks. The PC or laptop should be equipped with Microsoft Windows 7 or above. It should have Intel or AMD Processor. The system should have at least 4GB of RAM. Users who have played the PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik (“Prior App”) can transfer their account data to the new Battlegrounds Mobile India and continue playing. When you log into BGMI, a pop-up window will ask if the user wants to go ahead with the data transfer process. Click on 'Agree' to continue. Thereafter, the user will be asked to select an SNS (social media) account. The user must select the account used in the prior app to continue. After you agree, you will receive a message and the PUBG data transfer process will be completed.

IMAGE: Battlegames_IN/Twitter