BGMI Flora Menace Mode Features And Details: All We Know About The 1.6 Update

Krafton has announced the release of the BGMI 1.6 update for both, Android and iOS users. The new 1.6 update is supposed to bring in several new changes to the game, the Flora Menace Mode being one of them. BGMI players have been trying to learn more about this Flora Menace Mode for a long time now.

Since the internet around this new BGMI game mode is very high, here is all the information available on the internet about the BGMI new game mode. Read more to know about the Flora Menace Mode release and features.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Flora Menace Mode

Krafton has released this Flora Menace mode for their classic maps including Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok. Makers have released an official post on their Instagram which reads, “The Flora Menace Mode is going to be all about surviving the invasion." Krafton is going to add new features to the Flora Menace mode including Zillion Matrix, Life Barrier, and Dynahex Supply features. Players can get this new game in Classic Theme Modes including the Erangel lobby. Currently, it is currently available to play on Erangle and Sanhok and is going to release soon for Livik on 22 September.

BGMI new update features

Apart from this, other new changes to BGMI include the Zombie mode “Survive Till Dawn” and Max Your Luck login event in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Currently, Krafton is testing the release of new weapons like P90, MG3, and ASM Abakan. All of the changes which are not available currently are supposed to go live on September 22. More details about the upcoming update are supposed to be released soon. Till then, check out all the new additions supposed to be released with the 1.6 updates.