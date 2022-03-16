BGMI Holi Dhamaka update: New theme mode, Sky Islands, Vibrant Plaza and more new features

Battlegrounds Mobile India is has got the new Holi Dhamaka update. It is already live in the game and comes with a lot of new items for players. The update contains a lot of new content for the game, including two new Sky Islands. Krafton announced the new update yesterday and the game was taken down for maintenance to release the new update. Keep reading to know more.

The Holi Dhamaka update v1.9.0 will introduce two new islands in the game, including a new starting island and a Sky Island. Players will be able to play the new Holi Dhamaka Theme Mode by tapping on the arrow button on the right bottom of Erangel and Livik in the Ranked Tab. In the official release, BGMI mentions that the update has two new sky islands. One of them has a pyramid reminiscent of Egypt and the other has a winter-themed ice castle.

Sky Island contains coins and that be used on the ground

Once players land on the sky island, their face turns into a cute circle. Then, they can loot the coins on Sky Island and use them on the ground. Sky Islands have a time-bound appearance in the game. Any players on Sky Island will be sent to the ground via a controlled jump if they are present on the island when it closes. Additionally, once a player takes a lot of damage on Sky Island, their head grows bigger until they start floating into the air.

Apart from this, the Battlegrounds Mobile India March update carries new elements such as the Vibrant Plaza that appears around Erangel with new entities. Then there is a new vehicle in the game, the Bicycle that allows players to move faster than sprinting and jump higher. Additionally, players will be able to keep this portable cycle in their backpack and use it whenever they want.

The update also contains a new playground that is wider than the previous one. Other improvements in the game are made in the shooting range, there is a new racing minigame, the addition of random matching to both ranked and non-ranked matches and more. Download the latest BGMI update to enjoy all the new content in the game.