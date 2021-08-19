BGMI IOS App Available On App Store: How To Transfer PUBG Data To BGMI On IOS Device?

Krafton has finally released the iOS version of their classic Battle Royale game. The community is giving it a warm welcome by downloading the app and posting about it on their social media handles. But some of the players have issues transferring data from their BGMI Android version. Here is a complete step-by-step guide that can help these players transfer data to the new BGMI ios version. Read more-

How to transfer PUBG data to BGMI on an iOS device?

Step 1: First, the users will need to download the latest version of the BGMI app on their device.

Step 2: Then they need to open the app and accept all privacy policies and terms of use.

Step 3: After the game boots, they will be required to create a basic character.

Step 4: A small window will pop up that asks the players if they want to continue with the data transfer

Step 5: Choose the ‘Agree’ option.

Step 6: Then the users will need to put in the details of the account they want to migrate data from. This includes any account information from PUBG Mobile and BGMI on Android.

Step 7: Log in using the account details

Step 8: A window will pop up asking permission to transfer the data from your PUBG Mobile/ BGMI account.

Step 9: Choose the ‘Agree’ option.

Step 10: This will start the data transfer process.

This can also be accessed in Game Settings under the Transfer Data option in the top right corner.

More about BGMI

This was not shocking because Krafton had already promised to release an iOS version for one of the biggest gaming communities around the globe. They had also been dropping hints about the BGMI iOS version for a few days. They shared a post on their official Instagram which confirmed that Krafton is preparing for all Indian players to receive rewards regardless of their OS [apple emoji]. They had also released a poster that had the Apple mascot in it. Krafton is giving out these new rewards to celebrate crossing the 50 million download mark on the Google Play store. Rewards like Galaxy Messenger set skin and much more are being distributed to the BGMI players in India.