BGMI IOS App Available On App Store: How To Transfer PUBG Data To BGMI On IOS Device?

Image: @Gametubei Twitter
Krafton has finally released the iOS version of their classic Battle Royale game. The community is giving it a warm welcome by downloading the app and posting about it on their social media handles. But some of the players have issues transferring data from their BGMI Android version. Here is a complete step-by-step guide that can help these players transfer data to the new BGMI ios version. Read more-
This was not shocking because Krafton had already promised to release an iOS version for one of the biggest gaming communities around the globe. They had also been dropping hints about the BGMI iOS version for a few days. They shared a post on their official Instagram which confirmed that Krafton is preparing for all Indian players to receive rewards regardless of their OS [apple emoji]. They had also released a poster that had the Apple mascot in it. Krafton is giving out these new rewards to celebrate crossing the 50 million download mark on the Google Play store. Rewards like Galaxy Messenger set skin and much more are being distributed to the BGMI players in India.