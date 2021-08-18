Last Updated:

BGMI IOS Version Released For IPhone, IPad: Check How To Download IOS Game Version

BGMI iOS version has been released and the players are asking how to download it on their devices. Here is a guide to get this VBR game on your device. Read.

Battlegrounds Mobile India managed to make a dominant comeback into the Indian gaming community by already surpassing the 50 Million download milestone on Google Play Store. After dominating the Android gaming market, Krafton has finally released an iOS version of their game. This has been one of the most trending topics in the gaming community. After this announcement, players have been asking questions like how to download BGMI iOS version or how to download BGMI on iPhone & iPad? Here is all the information on the internet about the release of the BGMI iOS version. Read more.

Battleground Mobile India iOS version released

This BGMI iOS release was not surprising because Krafton had already been dropping hints about the BGMI iOS version for a few days. They also hinted at this release by releases a post for celebrating 50 million downloads on their Instagram. The post revealed that krafton is preparing for all Indian players to receive rewards regardless of their OS [apple emoji]. They also released a reveal poster that has the Apple mascot in it. The makers are going to offer their players exciting rewards like the Galaxy Messenger set skin and much more. Here are some steps that can be followed to download the BGMI iOS version on iPhones, iPads and more. 

How to download BGMI on iPhone & iPad?

  • Step 1: Open the Apple India App Store on your device.
  • Step 2: Then search for Battlegrounds Mobile India in the search option. 
  • Step 3: Download the game which has been listed on the app by KRAFTON Inc.
  • Step 4: Click on the app ans start downloading. 
  • Step 5: Users will need to use their Face ID, Touch ID or their Apple ID password to start the download.
  • Step 6: Wait for the game to be downloaded and available to play on your device. 
  • Step 7: The BGMI iOS download size is somewhere around 1.9GB. Thus it is important to have a fast internet connection. 
  • Step 8: Log in to the game using your account and choose the graphics settings pack according to the requirement. 
  • Step 9: Start playing the game after this pack has been downloaded.
