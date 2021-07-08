BGMI Launch Party Starts Today: Check Live Stream, Teams, Start & End Time Details Here

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has announced its very first tournament known as Launch Party. The virtual tournament would feature 18 teams from across the country including Team Mortal, Team Dynamo, Team Kronton, and more. While the old Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) game has got a new moniker, the game follows the same plot, and the identical home screen greets users with the familiar ecstatic background score.

When does it start and end?

The Livestream started earlier today at 13:45 PM on the official YouTube and Facebook channels of Battlegrounds Mobile India. It will end tomorrow, that is July 9.

What languages is the stream available in?

The live stream would be available in both Hindi and English languages. Both the streams would be available simultaneously on BGMI's social media channels.

Which squads are playing?

The Battlegrounds Mobile Data Launch party tournament will feature notable eSports players from across the country, who will be led by 18 squad captains. All the captains were already selected by Krafton last month. All the team will bring their own squads

1.Dynamo

2. Kronten

3. Mortal

4. Ghatak

5. Shreeman Legend

6. Maxtern

7. Gaming Guru

8. Classified YT

9. Antaryami

10. Alpha Clasher

11. K18

12. Snax

13. Sangwan

14. Godnixon

15. Ronak

16. Jonathan

17. Bandookbaaz

18. Clash Universe

Where to watch?

Krafton will be making the BGMI Launch Party tournament available for Livestream on the Battlegrounds Mobile India Facebook and YouTube channels. You can watch it below.

The early access for the Battlegrounds Mobile India went LIVE earlier on June 17 with 20 million downloads. Like PUBG, the game involves multiple players that employ multiple combat strategies, so that the player is left to be the last one standing on the battleground. To celebrate the 10 million users, the game also launched rewards such as the free permanent purple outfit and various other exciting gifts such as a constable set, weapons, skins, etc. Players can also avail of exclusive gifts, including the 1 and the 5 million download rewards until 19 August 2021.

Those who already have early access to Battlegrounds Mobile India can simply update the app in the play store. There are some new features that the gaming company is planning to introduce such as the ‘Comeback BR’ which will enable the player to return to the battleground once more, basically the second time after death as a part of the exclusive 8x8 map Taego.

Image:Battlegames_IN/Twitter