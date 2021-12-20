BGMI launches Redeem Center on website: Here's how you can redeem codes for rewards

Battlegrounds Mobile India is hailed as one of the most popular smartphone games among the Indian gaming community. While it was only available on Android OS at the time of launch, Krafton has launched it for iOS as well. Now, the game has crossed multiple milestones, including the award for Best Games of 2021 by Google Play. Like its available with other online multiplayer survival games, BGMI players have now started requesting the redemption website for the game. In response to this, Krafton has recently added an official Redeem landing page on its website that will allow players to enter BGMI redeem codes and collect in-game resources.

In related news, Battlegrounds Mobile India has hinted at a partnership with the recently released superhero flick Spider-Man: No Way Home which is currently minting millions across the box office. The official Instagram handle of the game has announced the same via two Instagram posts over the last few days. The first one was uploaded on December 17, 2021, and the second one was uploaded on December 18, 2021. While the details of the possible crossover are not disclosed yet, the partnership is going to generate significant excitement among BGMI and Spider-Man fans.

BGMI Redeem Centre is now live

Online multiplayer games such as Call of Duty: Mobile and Garena Free Fire already have their own redemption website. Via these sites, players collect redeem codes from several sources and head over to collect their rewards. Similar to other games, BGMI Redeem Centre will allow players to collect and redeem BGMI redeem codes that they might have collected. These redeem codes help players with resources that are otherwise hard to obtain in the game, are expensive or are exclusive.

How to redeem BGMI codes?

Open the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India

Head over to the section called Redeem - it will be available in the menu available at the top of the interface

The Redeem section will open

Users will have to enter details like Character ID, redemption code and a verification code

Once all the details are filled in, users need to click on the redeem button located at the bottom of the form

As the redemption is confirmed, users will receive an in-game mail, containing the rewards

Image: BGMI INSTAGRAM