BGMI Lite Version: Will Krafton's latest poll result in comeback of PUBG Mobile Lite?

Krafton might launch a less demanding version of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The new version is most likely to be called BGMI lite and will run on entry-level devices with low specifications. The Lite version of Battlegrounds Mobile India is being anticipated as the official Discord channel of the game posted a poll, asking users why they want a BGMI Lite version. The poll was spotted on November 16, 2021.

However, it is important to note that there has been no official information about the Lite version of Battlegrounds Mobile India from the developers. Nevertheless, BGMI players and fans have been asking the developers for a Lite version of the game since it was launched a few months back. Previously, PUBG Mobile also had a Lite version which was suitable for entry-level devices with low RAM, GPU and CPU capabilities.

BGMI Lite Discord poll contained the following options

The question posted as a poll on the official Discord channel of BGMI was — "Why do you need(want) BGMI LITE version?" The choices given to viewers were related to different problems and issues that players must be facing with the standard version of the game. While the majority votes were given to the first option, stating the basic issue of not being able to play the game on low-end devices, there were three more options in the poll.

The second option was for players who wanted better frame rates and performance on their device from the Lite version. The third option talks about users who spent money on the Lite version previously and want their data/inventory. Lastly, the fourth option talks about skins and maps in the Lite version of the game. Users were given a chance to react to the poll and submit their responses once.

The BGMI Lite version has been talked about in the past by known BGMI streamers and gamers including Abhijeet "Ghatak" and Maxtern. They have mentioned that there might be a delay in the Lite version of the game, but it will come out soon. As of now, BGMI requires 2GB of RAM, Android 5.1.1 or higher and a minimum of 1.7GB of space to run on Android devices. As and when the BGMI Lite version comes out, it would require lesser specifications than the standard version. Stay tuned for more updates about Krafton, PUBG, and other gaming news.