BGMI Makers Set September 28 As Last Date To Transfer PUBG Data Using Facebook Accounts

Krafton had added options for the players to transfer their old PUBG Mobile data to the relaunched BGMI app. A convenient transfer feature was added to the game that brought in the players' data from their old PUBG, Facebook and Play Store account. But recent updates also made having a Facebook app to login into the game a compulsory thing. Krafton also confirmed that the players should complete the data transfer by September 28th if they want to use their Facebook linked account. This information has been picked up by the gamers and they are curious to learn more about the announcement about PUBG Mobile Data Transfer. Here is all we know about the new announcement made by Krafton.

Battlegrounds Mobile India to shut PUBG data transfer With Facebook Accounts

Krafton is going to discontinue the data transfer feature through the embedded browser after 28th September. The makers have given the players option to download the Facebook app to continue using the Facebook account log-in option. But this will be available only after October 5. There is also a possibility that the players might just BGMI lose their progress from PUBG Mobile thus it is important o transfer the data immediately. Krafton also released a new set of Patch Notes on their official website. These notes confirmed the above-mentioned news about PUBG Mobile Data Transfer.

Shutdown of Data Transfer with Facebook accounts: after September 28 Patch

> We will further update you on the details of the schedule > Target platform : AOS

Login disabled unless the Facebook App is not installed on the device: after October 5

> Target platform : AOS

Krafton's take on BGMI hackers

Apart from this, Krafton recently confirmed that they have managed to remove plenty of players from their servers on the account of hacking. The makers confirmed that between August 20 and August 26, a total of 195,423 accounts have been permanently banned fon the account of using illegal programmes for cheating in the game. The next ban update was done between July 30 and August 5 to ban 336,736 accounts. The latest ban wave from Krafton was released between August 6 and August 12 and it removed about 181,578 accounts permanently from the game servers. This was important because the game community was seeing a rise in such performance-enhancing hacks for the games. No other information has been released about BGMI.