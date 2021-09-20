BGMI Max Your Luck Login Event Rewards: How To Win Amazing Rewards In The Game?

BGMI has become one of the most played Battle Royale games since its relaunch in the Indian gaming community. Krafton managed to make such a successful comeback with the help of their promotional activities like new tournaments, game modes and other exciting rewards for its players. They have launched their Max Your Luck event in the game and the players have been trying to learn more about this new event.

To help the gamers, here is all the information available on the internet about the latest BGMI login event. Read more.

Max Your Luck BGMI Login Event rewards and key details

Krafton recently announced the release of their Max Your Luck login event in Battlegrounds Mobile India. The players can take part in the event right now and get the opportunity to win exciting rewards. The BGMI Max Your Luck start date has been set as September 19 and it is slated to go on till September 25. The players need not worry about the registration process for this event as they will automatically be added to a lucky draw for rewards BGMI new event, Max Your Luck rewards have also been released by Krafton. Here is a list of all the new x Your Luck rewards you can get from just logging in to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Supply Crate Coupon X5

Classic Crate Coupon X5

RP Point X 500

More about BGMI

Max Your Luck event was introduced with the 1.6 updates released by Krafton. The update brought in several changes to the game including minor bug fixes and the addition of new events. To help out the readers, here is a list of all the changes added to the Battle Royale game with the BGMI 1.6 update. Read more.