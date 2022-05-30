BGMI Pro Series Week 2 results: OR Esports leads the points table, Team XO follows

BGMI Pro Series Season 1 League Stage is currently underway and players just concluded the second week of the series. At the moment, OR Esports is leading the points table, followed by Team XO and Team Soul in the second and third place respectively. Going forward, the teams will compete in Week 3 of the tournament, followed by the grand finale on June 9, 2022. Here is a look at the BGMI Pro Series Season 1 League Stage overall standings.

BGMI Pro Series Season 1 League Stage overall standings

With a total of 463 points and nine chicken dinners, OR Esports leads the points table at the end of week two of the league stage.

In the second place is Team XO, with a total of 350 points and seven chicken dinners.

Third place on the table is secured by Team Soul with 350 points and four chicken dinners.

Team Hydra Official is in fourth place with a total of 318 points and three chicken dinners.

Team Nigma Galaxy is in fifth place with a total of 308 points and three chicken dinners.

Global Esports secured sixth place with 268 total points and two chicken dinners.

Hyderabad Hydras are in seventh place with 266 points and three chicken dinners.

The eighth position is secured by team 7Sea Esports with a total of 258 points.

This marks the conclusion of BGMI Pro Series Season 1 League Stage Week 2. The Week 3 matches will be held from June 2 to June 5, 2022. To recall. BMPS began with a total of 64 teams, where 32 teams were invited to play and the other 32 has to compete in BMOC 2022 to reach the BGMI Pro Series. Now that the Week 2 of the competition is over, players and teams are looking forward to the last week before the tournament ends.

A total of 16 teams will make it to the finals of the tournament, which will be conducted between June 9 to June 12. The finals will be held for four days, where each team will have to play 6 matches per day. At the end of the fourth day, the team with the highest points on the overall standings table will win the BGMI Pro Series Season 1 2022.