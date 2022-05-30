BGMI Pro Series Week 2 results: OR Esports leads the points table, Team XO follows

Quick links:
IMAGE: BGMI INDIA/YOUTUBE
BGMI Pro Series Season 1 League Stage is currently underway and players just concluded the second week of the series. At the moment, OR Esports is leading the points table, followed by Team XO and Team Soul in the second and third place respectively. Going forward, the teams will compete in Week 3 of the tournament, followed by the grand finale on June 9, 2022. Here is a look at the BGMI Pro Series Season 1 League Stage overall standings.
This marks the conclusion of BGMI Pro Series Season 1 League Stage Week 2. The Week 3 matches will be held from June 2 to June 5, 2022. To recall. BMPS began with a total of 64 teams, where 32 teams were invited to play and the other 32 has to compete in BMOC 2022 to reach the BGMI Pro Series. Now that the Week 2 of the competition is over, players and teams are looking forward to the last week before the tournament ends.
A total of 16 teams will make it to the finals of the tournament, which will be conducted between June 9 to June 12. The finals will be held for four days, where each team will have to play 6 matches per day. At the end of the fourth day, the team with the highest points on the overall standings table will win the BGMI Pro Series Season 1 2022.