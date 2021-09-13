BGMI Redeem Codes For September 13, 2021; Check How To Get These Rewards

Battlegrounds Mobile India has managed to dominate the gaming community after its relaunch in India. The makers have been adding several new updates to their Battle royale game to keep the players engrossed in BGMI. They have recently released a new set of BGMI redeem codes for September 13, and the players have been trying to find them on the internet. Players with devices using the game’s 5.1.1 version or above with at least 2 GB RAM or above are compatible with redeeming these codes. To help them out, here is a list of all the BGMI latest redeem codes released for the players. We have also listed a complete step-by-step guide to help the players know how to redeem these BGMi codes for September 13. Read more.

BGMI redeem codes for September 13

Use, “LEVKIN2QPCZ” and get Racer Set (Gold)

Use, “ZADROT5QLHP” and get Stealth Brigade Set

Use, “SIWEST4YLXR” and get Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom

Use, “JJCZCDZJ9U” and get Golden Pan

Use, “VETREL2IMHX” and get Bumble Bee Set

Use, “MIDASBUY-COM” and get a Free rename card

Use, “TIFZBHZK4A” and get Legendary Outfit

Use, “BOBR3IBMT” and get Desert Ranger Set

Use, “GPHZDBTFZM32U” and get Gun Skin (UMP9)

Use, “KARZBZYTR” and get Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

Use, “SD31G84FCC” and get AKM Skin

Use, “RNUZBZ9QQ” and get Outfit

Use, “TQIZBZ76F” and get Motor Vehicle Skin

Use, “SD31Z66XHH” and get SCAR-L Gun Skin

Use, “R89FPLM9S” and get Free Companion

Use, “S78FTU2XJ” and get New Skin (M31A4)

Use, “PGHZDBTFZ95U” and get M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)

Use, “UKUZBZGWF” and get Free Fireworks

Use, “5FG22D33” and get Falcon

Use, “5FG22D44” and get Outfit

Use, “ BMTCZBZMFS” and get Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

How to redeem BGMI codes?

Step 1: first, the players will need to visit the BGMI’s official redemption centre at battlegroundsmobileindia.com.

Step 2: Then they are required to paste the code they want to redeem in the text field.

Step 3: Proceed to see a dialogue box asking for your final confirmation.

Step 4: Then confirm submission and see the item available to use in your BGMI item menu.

Image: @Gametubei Twitter