Last Updated:

BGMI Redeem Codes For September 13, 2021; Check How To Get These Rewards

BGMI Redeem Codes For September 13 has been released, and the players are curious about them. Here is a list of all the codes released by Krafton. Read more.

Written By
Sahil Mirani
BGMI

Image: @Gametubei Twitter


Battlegrounds Mobile India has managed to dominate the gaming community after its relaunch in India. The makers have been adding several new updates to their Battle royale game to keep the players engrossed in BGMI. They have recently released a new set of BGMI redeem codes for September 13, and the players have been trying to find them on the internet. Players with devices using the game’s 5.1.1 version or above with at least 2 GB RAM or above are compatible with redeeming these codes. To help them out, here is a list of all the BGMI latest redeem codes released for the players. We have also listed a complete step-by-step guide to help the players know how to redeem these BGMi codes for September 13. Read more.

BGMI redeem codes for September 13

  • Use, “LEVKIN2QPCZ” and get Racer Set (Gold)
  • Use, “ZADROT5QLHP” and get Stealth Brigade Set
  • Use, “SIWEST4YLXR” and get Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
  • Use, “JJCZCDZJ9U” and get Golden Pan
  • Use, “VETREL2IMHX” and get Bumble Bee Set
  • Use, “MIDASBUY-COM” and get a Free rename card
  • Use, “VETREL2IMHX” and get Bumble Bee Set
  • Use, “TIFZBHZK4A” and get Legendary Outfit
  • Use, “BOBR3IBMT” and get Desert Ranger Set
  • Use, “GPHZDBTFZM32U” and get Gun Skin (UMP9)
  • Use, “KARZBZYTR” and get Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
  • Use, “SD31G84FCC” and get AKM Skin
  • Use, “RNUZBZ9QQ” and get Outfit
  • Use, “TQIZBZ76F” and get Motor Vehicle Skin
  • Use, “SD31Z66XHH” and get SCAR-L Gun Skin
  • Use, “R89FPLM9S” and get Free Companion
  • Use, “S78FTU2XJ” and get New Skin (M31A4)
  • Use, “PGHZDBTFZ95U” and get M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)
  • Use, “UKUZBZGWF” and get Free Fireworks
  • Use, “5FG22D33” and get Falcon
  • Use, “5FG22D44” and get Outfit
  • Use, “ BMTCZBZMFS” and get Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

How to redeem BGMI codes?

  • Step 1: first, the players will need to visit the BGMI’s official redemption centre at battlegroundsmobileindia.com.
  • Step 2: Then they are required to paste the code they want to redeem in the text field.
  • Step 3: Proceed to see a dialogue box asking for your final confirmation. 
  • Step 4: Then confirm submission and see the item available to use in your BGMI item menu. 

Image: @Gametubei Twitter

READ | BGMI iOS version released for iPhone, iPad: Check how to download iOS game version
READ | BGMI iOS app available on App Store: How to transfer PUBG data to BGMI on iOS device?
READ | JioPhone Next specifications leaks suggest device might not be able to play BGMI
READ | BGMI makers set September 28 as last date to transfer PUBG data using Facebook accounts
READ | PUBG New State vs BGMI: Check out what are the major differences in both games
Tags: BGMI, BGMI Redeem Codes, BGMI latest redeem codes
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND