Biomutant Character Creation Guide: How To Change Character Appearances In The Game?

Biomutant has been a popular game amongst the gaming community since it was released, recently. The makers have added the Biomutant’s character creation options and the players are certainly loving it. Currently, they have been trying to find some information about changing character appearances in Biomutant. So here is some information to understand the entire concept of Biomutant mutation spots.

Change Character appearances in Biomutant

The makers have added some techniques in their game that can be used to change character appearances in Biomutant. Biomutant mutation spots location can be used to change the look of the character you are playing with. These are green toxic areas that have been randomly spread throughout the game. One of these is located at Bio Nucleus 6D, inside the bunker towards the northern side of the nuclear plant cooling tower. Enter this location and defeat a boss to change the appearance of your character. These locations can be found easily, all the players need to look at are areas that are bio contaminated. Also, keep in mind that changing the appearance every time you start the game is not viable as it will cost one Bio-point each time you use these spots. Apart from this, here is also a video taken from YouTube that can show you exactly how to use these Biomutant mutation spots.

Biomutant’s Character Creation

It is extremely important to create a strong and playable character in the game. Because of Biomutant’s Character Creation, the entire technique of building the character has become more complex. To build your character, you will first need to select a number of different options like breed, genetic code (stats and physique), resistances and fur type and colour before starting the game. The breed and genetic code are extremely important as they will determine the skills and the strength of the character. To help the players, here are all the different breeds to choose in the game. Select the best breed according to the type of your gameplay and mast the game easily.

Primal - Bonus to energy regen and crit chance

Dumdon - Bonus to melee damage and health

Rex - Bonus to health and max energy

Hyla - Bonus to health and armor

Fip - Bonus to energy and ability damage

Murgel - Bonus to bartering/persuasion, loot chance, and crit chance

IMAGE: BIOMUTANT TWITTER