Biomutant Helicopter Backpack Location: How To Get Heli Backpack? Find Out

Since its launch on May 25, 2021, Biomutant has gained popularity. It is known for its dreamy open world and detailed character design. In this adventure-driven open-world game, players control biochemically mutated animals, which have enhanced combat capabilities. While there are a lot of features in the game, a popular question among gamers is about how to get a heli backpack and the Biomutant helicopter backpack location. Keep reading to know more.

Biomutant Helicopter Backpack

Since Biomutant is an open-world game, travelling across different terrains is a crucial part of it. And while a player might have to travel across the map, sprinting or running can take a lot of time. Hence, there are a few in-game tools or features, which help a player explore the huge world of Biomutant, and one of those is the Biomutant helicopter backpack. As the name suggests, it is a portable helicopter that takes the shape of a backpack when not in use. It helps the user in travelling around the map, significantly reducing the time. However, to acquire the helicopter backpack, a player has to complete a side quest, which is not that tough.

How to get Heli Backpack?

One thing to keep in mind is that the quest associated with getting the heli backpack is not related to the main plot of the story. To acquire the Biomutant Helicopter Backpack, a player has to complete one of the side challenges. Now, the Biomutant helicopter backpack location is situated north of the 'Tree of Life' at a place called Blimpstation. In order to survive in this area, a player shall have plenty of heat-resistance armour or a lot of consumables to restore health.

In the Blimpstation, a player needs to find Lobo which is a non-player character. Thereafter in the game, Lobo gives a mission to find her pet Frankenndog, who is located on the top of a tower names Sparkatorium (northeast of 'Tree of Life'). To reach the top of the tower, the player has to solve a Biomutant puzzle, which is fairly easy. However, the time-taking part is walking the dog back to Lobo at Blimpstation, as there is no fast travel available during this part of the challenge. As soon as a player returns the dog, Lobo rewards the piece for heli backpack. This is how to get heli backpack.

IMAGE: STEAM WEBSITE