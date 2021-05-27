Biomutant Mekton Location: Find Gizmo And Unlock The Mekton Through This Guide

Biomutant is an action RPG, created in a post-apocalyptic world. This game has been one of the most anticipated as it has been under development for over a decade now. The game provides the players with a series of ranged weapons and melee weapons to take down their opponents. It also has a vehicle system that helps players cruise around the world and also deal damage to their enemies. One of the vehicles that players have been curious about is the Biomutant Mekton. Many players have been asking how to get Mekton in Biomutant.

How to get Mekton in Biomutant?

Players have been looking for the Mekton Location. The Mekton is one of the best vehicles in Biomutant, it serves the purpose of travelling to different regions, but also brings a considerable amount of firepower along with it. To find the Mekton location, the players will have to first find Gizmo, who is the resident mechanic of Biomutant. Check out how to find Gizmo and the Mekton below:

First, the players will have to travel to Chugyard, which is located towards the east of Bricktown.

Here the players will have to interact with a notice board that will provide them with a quest to track down Gizmo.

Gizmo is in Chugyard and the marker will help the players find him. In the location where Gizmo is kept, there are a whole lot of enemies waiting for the player that needs to be defeated. After defeating them, a cut scene will trigger, and the players can then enter and find Gizmo.

After finding Gizmo, the players will be asked to retrieve an important item from the Ruins that are inside. The shutters will then open and the players will have to maneuver through a Hypoxia Zone.

Hypoxia Zones are dangerous as the player can breathe properly in this area, so they have to be very swift with their actions.

The players will have to quickly run until they reach a tunnel on the right where they have some breathable air. Through this tunnel, the players will have to march on ahead until they reach a truck.

On top of the truck is a container that consists of the Mekton parts. Once that has been collected, the players should head to the top of the building and use the rope to slide back to the starting point.

Here, they will need to hand over the Mekton parts to Gizmo to complete the quest. Gizmo will then create a Mekton for the players that they can acquire.

