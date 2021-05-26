Biomutant Mercenary Class Not Working: Here's How To Get Mercenary In Biomutant

Biomutant is an Open World, RPG game that is set in a post-apocalyptic setting. Biomutant is a game that has been in development for the greater part of this decade. Developers have released this game to get the unique experience of adventure in games back for the players. The players that had pre-ordered the game are experiencing some issues with it. Many players have experienced issues with the pre-order bonus Biomutant Mercenary Class. They wish to learn more about Biomutant Mercenary Class not working.

Biomutant Mercenary Class not working

The game has experienced a day one glitch and the players of the game are quite frustrated about it. Due to this glitch, the players are not able to access their preorder bonus content, which is the Biomutant Mercenary class. The developers of the game have acknowledged this issue and are trying to work for a solution. They have tweeted about this issue and have requested players to inform them about the gaming platform they are experiencing this issue with.

How to get Mercenary in Biomutant?

Many players wish to learn how to get Mercenary in Biomutant. Mercenary is a class in Biomutant, along with 6 others, but there is a catch to this class. Unlike other classes, the Mercenary Class is only available for the players as a pre-order bonus. Players that haven’t pre-ordered the game will not be able to use this class until it is introduced in the game later. Players that wish to use the Mercenary Class will have to access it in different ways depending on the platform they use. Check out how to acquire the Mercenary Class in Biomutant below:

PS5

While the application is closed, the players will have to highlight the game icon and press the options button. Here they will see a couple of options, they need to select Manage Game Content. This will take the players to a screen where they can install the Biomutant Mercenary Class.

PS4

Players are having issues with finding the Biomutant Mercenary Class on the PS4, the fix for this is for the players to use the PSN app. Through the PSN app, the players can access the store, search for Biomutant Mercenary Class, and select download to console.

Xbox

The Xbox players will have to search for the game in their official store. After selecting the game, they need to click on Add-ons. Here they will find the Biomutant Mercenary Class that they can download onto their consoles.

IMAGE: NVIDIAGFN TWITTER