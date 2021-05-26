Biomutant Mercenary Class Not Working: Here's How To Get Mercenary In Biomutant

Quick links:
IMAGE: NVIDIAGFN TWITTER
Biomutant is an Open World, RPG game that is set in a post-apocalyptic setting. Biomutant is a game that has been in development for the greater part of this decade. Developers have released this game to get the unique experience of adventure in games back for the players. The players that had pre-ordered the game are experiencing some issues with it. Many players have experienced issues with the pre-order bonus Biomutant Mercenary Class. They wish to learn more about Biomutant Mercenary Class not working.
The game has experienced a day one glitch and the players of the game are quite frustrated about it. Due to this glitch, the players are not able to access their preorder bonus content, which is the Biomutant Mercenary class. The developers of the game have acknowledged this issue and are trying to work for a solution. They have tweeted about this issue and have requested players to inform them about the gaming platform they are experiencing this issue with.
Many players wish to learn how to get Mercenary in Biomutant. Mercenary is a class in Biomutant, along with 6 others, but there is a catch to this class. Unlike other classes, the Mercenary Class is only available for the players as a pre-order bonus. Players that haven’t pre-ordered the game will not be able to use this class until it is introduced in the game later. Players that wish to use the Mercenary Class will have to access it in different ways depending on the platform they use. Check out how to acquire the Mercenary Class in Biomutant below: