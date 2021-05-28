Biomutant Review: A Dreamy World With Average Combat Controls

Biomutant is an adventure-driven open-world game launched by Experiment 101 on May 25, 2021. In the game, a player plays the role of a mutated animal and explores the world to make progress. As it has been a couple of days since launch, Biomutant Review and Ratings have started to kick in, as gamers have got their hands on the game. Keep reading this article to know more about Biomutant rating, review, price and requirements.

Biomutant Review

Biomutant has received mixed reviews so far. While a lot of fans are showing support on social media and other platforms, popular game reviewers are not impressed with the storyline and the combat features of the game. However, Biomutant has been praised for its detailed and gorgeous world by many critics. The open-world is a combination of vibrant colours and lively elements.

IMAGE: STEAM WEBSITE

At its roots, Biomutant is a role-playing action game in which the player has to shoot enemies, collect resources and upgrade its abilities. Does this not sound familiar? That is because, in spite of the dreamy and detailed world, the storyline is fairly quite repetitive. Luke Reilly, a game reviewer in IGN says that the characters in the game, though well designed, are married to some repetitive quests and puzzles. Adding to it, he says that the melee or shooting attacks become a bit boring long into the game.

Adam Rosenberg in his review about Biomutant praises the in-game customizable weapons. In his review published on Mashable's website, Adam says that he enjoys creating new weapons out of parts that are scattered all around the Biomutant world. Besides, there is no limit to the parts one can carry, which make it even more exciting. However, Adam also states that the character's attacks lack a sense of impact and variety.

Biomutant Rating

Biomutant ratings are quite average as well. On Metacritic, Biomutant secures a score of 67, which is by far the highest. IGN rates the game to be a 6 out of 10 and PCMag India also gives it a 3/5. A majority of other reviewers have also given Biomutant an ordinary rating. Out of the 5,000 reviews that the game has received on Steam, about 60% are positive.

Biomutant Price

On the official Steam website, the game is priced at Rs. 1,889 for Windows users. On PlayStation 4, the game is priced for Rs. 3,499, which is also the price for getting the game on Xbox consoles as well. however, on an independent game seller Mcube, the game is priced at Rs. 4,499 for PS4 users.

IMAGE: STEAM WEBSITE

Biomutant Requirements

As per the official website, the following are minimum Biomutant requirements:

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64 bit)

Processor: AMD FX-8350 or Intel Core i5-4690K or newer running at 3.5 GHz or higher

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 4 GB Direct3D 11 capable video card - GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 380

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 25 GB available space

Sound Card: Integrated or dedicated DirectX 9 compatible soundcard

Additional Notes: Keyboard, mouse and an internet connection for Steam.

IMAGE: STEAM WEBSITE