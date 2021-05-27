Biomutant Suburbia Vault: Find Out The Vault Key Location And Unlock Sparkatron Hypicskrom

Biomutant has been created to bring back a unique sense of adventure to the games. This game has a vast open-world that players can explore. Through this exploration and the vibrant questline, the players will come across a number of items, loots, treasures, weapons, and more. The best of the best can be found in the Biomutant Vaults. Every region has its own vault with unique items for the players to acquire. Numerous players wish to learn more about Biomutant Suburbia Vault.

Biomutant Suburbia Vault

Biomutant has an Old World Vault located in many different regions of the game and one of them can be found in Suburbia. Every Old World Vault needs a key to open them, the players will have to find the Suburbia Vault Key in order to reap the rewards stored within the confinement of this vault. The Suburbia vault key can be acquired by completing the Moog’s Munster Hunter Questline. The players should find Moog in the Deadzone and embark on their first hunt.

The first target for the players is The Shacky TrunkGnut. The quest marker will take the players to the location of this monster. After beating him up, the players should loot its body to find the Suburbia Old World Vault key. Once the players have the key, they should head back towards the Suburbia Vault. The vault is located under the ground and the players will have to access it through a tunnel path from the North of Suburbia. Once inside the players will acquire one of the deadliest weapons in the game, Sparkatron Hypicskromp, which is an electric rifle.

How to get Mercenary in Biomutant?

Many players wish to learn how to get Mercenary in Biomutant. Mercenary is a class in Biomutant, along with 6 others, but there is a catch to this class. Unlike other classes, the Mercenary Class is only available for the players as a pre-order bonus. Players that haven’t pre-ordered the game will not be able to use this class until it is introduced in the game later. Players that wish to use the Mercenary Class will have to access it in different ways depending on the platform they use. Check out how to acquire the Mercenary Class in Biomutant below:

PS5

While the application is closed, the players will have to highlight the game icon and press the options button. Here they will see a couple of options, they need to select Manage Game Content. This will take the players to a screen where they can install the Biomutant Mercenary Class.

PS4

Players are having issues with finding the Biomutant Mercenary Class on the PS4, the fix for this is for the players to use the PSN app. Through the PSN app, the players can access the store, search for Biomutant Mercenary Class, and select download to console.

Xbox

The Xbox players will have to search for the game in their official store. After selecting the game, they need to click on Add-ons. Here they will find the Biomutant Mercenary Class that they can download onto their consoles.

IMAGE: OOSTEP_OO TWITTER