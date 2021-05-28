Biomutant Ultimate Weapons: Here Are All The Locations For The Biomutant Ultimate Weapons

Biomutant is an action RPG where the developers aim to bring back a unique sense of adventure. To be an active part of this adventure the players would need to keep their weapons in order. There are classifications of weapons from normal to ultimate in Biomutant. Acquiring the ultimate weapons early on in Biomutant will prove to be quite advantageous for the player’s journey. Many players wish to learn more about Biomutant Ultimate Weapons Locations.

Biomutant Ultimate Weapons Locations

The best weapons in Biomutant are the Ultimate Weapons. The players will have to go through a series of hurdles to get their hands on these weapons in the game. Some of the weapons in the ultimate weapons list can be uncovered easily, but the rest of them are kept deep within the confinement of side quests and vaults. Check out the locations of all the Ultimate Weapons in Biomutant ultimate weapons list below:

Sparkatron Hypicskromp

This one of the ultimate ranged weapons, players can get their hands on it by looting the Suburbia Old World Vault. The vault key is received by completing the first Munster Hunt side quest by Moog.

Carrothandle Infected Carrot

To acquire this ultimate weapon the players need to uncover it in the basement of the Red Contaminated House in Walking Village. The players will find a carrot in the basement which they need to bring to Ghusba in Glurp Paddock.

Srik Gongmace

This ultimate weapon can be found in a vault in Chudgepot. The vault key is with the enemy guarding this vault, Chug Swollaft.

Knok Umph

To get this ultimate weapon, the players need to acquire it from the Sparkplant Vault. The players can find the vault key by defeating the Sparky Twigsnout.

Blaze Gloves

To receive this weapon the players will have to complete the Charred for Coal Side Quest received from Boom in the game.

Pri Murgel Sword

This ultimate weapon has to be uncovered in a very interesting manner. The players will have to activate the Lumen on the very top of the Lumentower, then follow the light to a secret cave and kill the boss guarding it to receive the Sword which is one of the ultimates of the Biomutant Melee Weapons.

Lump Pinhandle Rolling Pin

The players will have to get a spark plug for an oven and Lump Wiffle Dust from Hobydunk for Lump at Float Boat to unlock this ultimate weapon.

Contagion Flupskruckis

This weapon is guarded by the Farty Bulbaplod and is confined within the Fume Factory vault. The vault key can be acquired by defeating this enemy.

Yrkum Pikeaxe

This weapon is guarded by the Greasy Polliconey and is confined within the Sludge Deodorizum vault. The vault key can be acquired by defeating this enemy.

Scatterskrek Lukspewbor

The players will have to first meet Klick at Anywhere and follow their tasks. Then they will have to charge up their Klonkfist in Zapstation. After that, they need to get a skeleton key made by Klick, and that can be done by finding a bone in the graveyard. Now the players can use the skeleton key to unlock the Banshelter 5D and acquire the Scatterskrek Lukspewbor.

Hydrozapper Ozarhypro

The players will have to first defeat Emergent Bulgtusk in the Sludgegush Fields area and loot the vault key. Then use the key to unlock the Unwell Place Vault and acquire the Ultimate Weapon.

IMAGE: ZKITTLES3 TWITTER