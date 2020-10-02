Black Panther Kinetic Shockwave Challenge: Here's How To Complete This Weekly Challenge

Fortnite has introduced its new set of weekly challenges and the players are certainly loving it. Fortnite Week 6 challenges are online and one of them involves completing specific tasks with a specific Marvel character. But recently the players have been asking a lot of questions about the same. Read more to know details about Fortnite.

Black Panther Kinetic Shockwave challenge

The players have been asking about the Black Panther Kinetic Shockwave challenge that has been introduced with week 6. The players need to deal some damage after knocking their opponent with Black Panther Kinetic Shockwave. This ability is easily available in the game. But if you cannot figure this out, don’t worry we have got your covered. We have made a small guide to complete Black Panther Kinetic Shockwave challenge. Read more to know about Black Panther Kinetic Shockwave challenge.

The players will need to start the Marvel Standoff game mode in Fortnite in order to get Black Panther Kinetic Shockwave power. If the player has already unlocked their Black Panther skin, they can perform this challenge in any game mode. They just need to charge the suite and release its power in the area around the enemy. This will know the enemy back just like Black Panther’s suit-ability did in the Marvel movies. Apart from this challenge, there are a number of another week 6 challenges to complete. Here’s a full list of Fortnite Week 6 challenges.

Fortnite Weekly challenges

Search some Chests in Weeping Woods

Eliminate some enemies in Misty Meadows

Collect Stone from Coral Castle

Eat a Legendary fish

Eat any Foraged Items in Holly Hedges

Ride a Zipline from Retail Row to Steamy Stacks

Deal some damage after knocking down an enemy with Black Panther's Kinetic Shockwave

Eliminate Wolverine [Wolverine Challenge]

More about Fortnite and Marvel

Fortnite’s latest collaboration with Marvel Studios has certainly gained a lot of attention on social media. Dr Doomsday, ironman and many more characters have been introduced in the game. The players can encounter different Marvel characters throughout the map. The players have now been asking a lot of questions about the new Marvel characters being introduced to the game.

Currently, the players have been talking about the Wolverine challenges that have been introduced to the game. Just like Deadpool and Aquaman skins were introduced, makers are now going to release new Wolverine challenges every week. The players need to complete all these weekly challenges in order to get the Wolverine skin in Fortnite.

