Blizzard Arcade Collection: What Are The Games That Are Coming In This Bundle?

Blizzard arcade collection is a new bundle of games that were announced at the Blizzcon 2021 online on 19th February by Blizzard entertainment. The company has mentioned that it was due to three games: The Lost Vikings, Rock N Roll Racing, and Blackthorne that made it possible for them to go on and create Warcraft, Diablo, and StarCraft. Continue reading to know more about these games.
It is the 30th anniversary of Blizzard Entertainment and for the celebration of this event, the company has decided to release those three original games for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. This will also include backwards compatibility. Other additions will give players the capability to rewind, save which were not a luxury back in the days when these games came into existence. Here are the games in the bundle:
Another piece of news from Blizzard Entertainment is about the new remaster of Diablo II. Blizzard officially announced that Diablo 2 Resurrected will be available by online-only edition of Blizzcon 2021.
