Blizzard Arcade Collection: What Are The Games That Are Coming In This Bundle?

Blizzard arcade collection is a new bundle of games that were announced at the Blizzcon 2021 online on 19th February by Blizzard entertainment. The company has mentioned that it was due to three games: The Lost Vikings, Rock N Roll Racing, and Blackthorne that made it possible for them to go on and create Warcraft, Diablo, and StarCraft. Continue reading to know more about these games.

Blizzard Arcade Collection

It is the 30th anniversary of Blizzard Entertainment and for the celebration of this event, the company has decided to release those three original games for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. This will also include backwards compatibility. Other additions will give players the capability to rewind, save which were not a luxury back in the days when these games came into existence. Here are the games in the bundle:

The Lost Vikings It came out in 1993 and laid the foundation for the team-based multiplayer Overwatch. In this game, the character along with a max of two friends take the roles of Erik the Swift, Olaf the Stout, and Baelog the Fierce. They are three Vikings who have different types of abilities in order to complete tough puzzles that are presented along their quest to defeat their enemies and get back home safely at the end of their voyage.

Rock N Roll Racing Released in 1993., in this game, the character along with a max of two friends have to choose from a decent selection of drivers who possess different talents or skills and also select from a set of customizable cars. These cars have various types of upgrades available and as the player progresses, they get more option to upgrade even further so as to give them an edge over other players. All this is accompanied by an epic rock-and-roll metal genre soundtrack.

Blackthorne This was released in September 1994 and the game revolves around a character known as Kyle “Blackthorne” Vlaros. He is a powerful commando who has abilities like immense brute strength, animal cunning, a beautiful mane, a past that gets revealed slowly, and finally a powerful shotgun whose strength increases with time. The player will have to fight against aliens and reach their destiny.



Another piece of news from Blizzard Entertainment is about the new remaster of Diablo II. Blizzard officially announced that Diablo 2 Resurrected will be available by online-only edition of Blizzcon 2021.

