Bloodthirsty Medal COD Mobile: Check Out How To Earn This Killstreak Medal In CODM

Call of Duty Mobile is one of the most popular games in the handheld shooting section of gaming. They have managed to stay on top by providing regular content updates for the players to try out. The game also has a medal system that players can try out to some merits for themselves. The Bloodthirsty Medal Cod Mobile is what many players have been in trying to earn. The Bloodthirsty Medal Cod Mobile can be earned by completing in-game tasks.

How to earn Bloodthirsty Medal in CODM?

Before trying to earn the medal, the players should figure out what is Bloodthirsty in COD. Bloodthirsty is a Killstreak medal that players can earn in the game. There are two types of medals that players can earn in the game; Kill Medals and Killstreak Medals. Kill medals need the players to complete certain tasks in a game, whereas Killstreak medals need the players to get a specific amount of kills in one life. The answer to 'how to earn Bloodthirsty Medal in CODM?' is that players will have to get 5 kills in a multiplayer match without dying. The players should try earning this medal with their squad as they can provide the player with backup while trying to earn this medal.

How to get Medic Medal in COD Mobile?

In COD Mobile there are 86 Medals that a player can earn. Out of these 86 medals, there are 43 that can be earned through the multiplayer mode and 27 that can be earned through the Battle Royale mode. Survival of the Fittest is the ongoing seasonal event in COD mobile and there are certain tasks that players need to complete to reap the rewards of this event. One of the tasks that players need to complete is to earn a Medic Medal in the Battle Royale Mode of COD Mobile. The Medic BR Medal can be earned by restoring 200HP during a Battle Royale match. Earning the Medic BR Medal will complete one of the missions for the Survival of the Fittest event and the players will be rewarded with an ATV Skin and some Battle Pass XP.