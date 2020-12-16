Bloxburg Elf Locations: Here's How To Find All The Elves Introduced In The New Update

Bloxburg is a popular role-playing game that has been developed in Roblox. The players have recently been asking about the new Bloxburg Update. So to hel them out, we have listed all the new changes that have been made to the game. Because of this update, the players are trying to find elf locations in Bloxburg. Read more to know about Bloxburg elf hunt.

Bloxburg Elf locations

The makers of Bloxburg have added a number of elves to their game recently. The players have been asking questions like where are the elves in Bloxburg and how many elves are in Bloxburg. To answer this question, the players will need to look at the number of videos uploaded by gamers on Youtube. To help you out, we have also listed a popular video that might answer your questions like where are the elves in Bloxburg and how many elves are in Bloxburg. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into a complete guide for all Bloxburg elf hunt.

The Elf locations in Bloxburg are certainly not specified and the players will need to bake some cookies for them in order to get money from them as a reward. The best way to memorise the elf location is to roam around the map and know exactly where are they located. Apart from this, you can also follow the steps mentioned in the video. The video shows the location of two elves that are just next to the observatory.

It seems that there are elves around the map! At this time, I only know two of their locations. Both are at the observatory. To obtain the cash, you will need to feed them Holiday Cookies. — Basically Bloxburg🎄 (@BasicallyBlxbrg) December 13, 2020

More about Roblox

Roblox is a popular gaming platform created by Roblox Corporation. This a basically a platform to create and play games that have been designed by the users. It was founded in the year 2004 by David Baszucki and Erik Cassel. It is available for Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Android, iOS, macOS, Fire OS, Classic Mac OS. Since 2010, the gaming platform has gained the mainstream popularity that it deserved.

After the pandemic, Roblox players have jest been multiplying taking their gaming platform to another level. The game is also popular for hosting some real-life and virtual events. They hosted events like BloxCon, which was a convention for ordinary players on the platform. Just like their Halloween themed update, the game provided the players with annual Easter egg hunts and engages in events to promote films, such as ones held for Wonder Woman 1984 and Aquaman.

Roblox also hosts an annual event called the Bloxy Awards. This is basically a ceremony that also acts like as a fundraiser. Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the 2020 edition of the Bloxy Awards took place virtually on the platform and brought a huge number of viewers from all over the globe.

