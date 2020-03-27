Borderlands 3 DLC: The New Purple Spider Icon Explained! Know Details

The new Borderlands 3 update 1.10 has rolled out today i.e. March 27. The new update is laced with several new features and comes with a unique name of Gun, Love and Tentacles. With this new update comes a new icon which has been confusing many players. The new Borderlands DLC icon is not only interesting but also very attractive.

What is the new Borderlands 3 Purple icon?

Source ~ Borderlands 3

The new Borderlands 3 DLC purple icon has been seen by many people near the XP bar. This new feature is added in the new Borderlands 3 March update that started rolling out from March 26. The new DLC icon appears to be in a spider-like shape and many have started calling it 'Borderlands 3 Spider Icon'.

This new Borderlands 3 DLC icon is getting noticed by many, some people are speculating this new spider icon to be related to the Maliwan Takedown Shakedown event, but that is not the case. The gamers are considering that many months ago, the game was 'Datamined' and a Minigame called Citizen Science was discovered. The minigame is an unreleased pixel RPG that a player could play on Sanctuary III. The players can play as several characters such as; Tina, Mordecai, Lilith, Brick, Claptrap, Ellie, and Tannis. People can also get pickups and therefore bonuses to your actual character.

Source ~ Minigame Datamine

In the old Datamined folder of the minigame, the pickups contain this Borderlands 3 spider icon. The players are suspecting that the minigame's spider was accidentally activated, or the developers are just adding support for it to be playable. However, it seems the Borderlands 3 DLC purple icon is bugged and is accidentally added in the new update 1.10.

