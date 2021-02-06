Borderlands 3 Shift Codes 2021 For February That You Must Check Out

Borderlands 3 was an absolute smasher by Gearbox Software. This game brought a new meaning to first person shooter, Action-RPG games. It has an absolutely riveting campaign with rich and diverse characters. It has an intricate skill system that allows the players to develop their characters as they like. Borderlands 3 also has constant updates to provide new content for the players to try out. Many players want to learn more about Borderlands 3 Shift Codes 2021.

Borderlands 3 Shift Codes 2021

Shift Codes have become very popular in Borderland 3. Developers use these shift codes to checkout new weapons and gear for the players. Shift Codes for Borderlands 3 are 25 digit codes that players need to enter in Shift to obtain golden-keys. These golden keys can then be used to unlock chests in the sanctuary to avail the weapons and gear. Shift Codes are there for a limited time only and players need to use them as soon as they are out. Shift Codes also have limited use and after one time the players can use the same shift code again. These codes can be also entered in the Borderlands 3 Shift Menu. Check out the February Shift Codes for Borderlands 3 below:

ZFKJ3-TT3BB-JTBJT-T3JJT-JWX9H - 3 Golden Keys

HXKBT-XJ6FR-WBRKJ-J3TTB-RSBHR - 1 Golden Key

ZFKJ3-TT6FF-KTFKT-T3JJT-JWX36 - 1 Golden Key

9XCBT-WBXFR-5TRWJ-JJJ33-TX53Z - 1 Golden Key

ZRWBJ-ST6XR-CBFKT-JT3J3-FRXJ5 - 1 Golden Key

Z65B3-JCXX6-5JXW3-3B33J-9SWT6 - 1 Golden Key

Borderlands 3 Update

The Latest Borderlands 3 Update has concentrated more on creating a better gaming experience for the users rather than providing new content. They have done this by fixing bugs and adding other game stability improvements. Check out the patch notes for the Borderlands 3 Update below:

Addressed a potential progression blocker that was being caused when Xbox Series X|S users would log into a map before the host and interact with mission objectives in multiplayer

Updated vehicle spawners to not activate while another player has started travel to another map

Added Anointment support to the Linc Legendary pistol

Adjusted the damage of thrown Tediore weapons

The damage for throwing with a near-full clip has been reduced, while the damage with a thrown weapon containing less than three ammo has been increased

Addressed a reported concern that the Action Skill End apply Terror Anointment was only applying one stack of Terror

Updated the Siren’s Infusion and Forceful Expression skills to work with the Cryo element

Updated the Siren’s Ascendant skill to work with Expedite

Updated the Gunner’s Iron Cub to receive Action Skill Damage boosts from Class Mods

Adjusted the Gunner’s skills Desperate Measures, Stroke the Embers, and Scorching RPMs to work with Iron Cub

Addressed a reported concern that the Beastmaster’s Cmdl3t Class Mod was causing pets to behave strangely

Updated the Operative’s Devil Raider skin to appear correctly on head customizations

Addressed a reported concern that the Hot Spring grenade mod would continue to heal players after the Area of Effect ended

Players entering Arms Race will now start with a full-heal

Skill points gained during Arm Race have been changed to update without the need for a Save/Quit

Updated the mini-map to follow party member’s locations while in spectator mode

Made a change to the timer bar in Arms Race to correctly show the amount of time remaining during the “Kill Heavyweight Harker” objective

Mission weapons will no longer stay in a player’s inventory during Arms Race

Addressed a reported concern that action skills would not properly unlock while in Arms Race when a level one character gained a level

[Xbox Series X|S] Addressed a reported concern that a player’s controller could continue vibrating through a loading screen in some instances

[Xbox Series X|S] Addressed a reported concern that the controller would vibrate while loading into a map if using Iron Cub

Gear Adjustments

Baby Maker: Increased weapon damage by 66.6% and fire rate by 76%

Sledge’s Shotgun: Increased weapon damage by 87%

Scorpio: Increased weapon damage by 400%

BearCat: Increased weapon damage by 200%

