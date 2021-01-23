Brawl Stars Leaks 2021: Check Out The List Of Changes In Brawl Stars Here

Brawl Stars comes under the game category of a multiplayer online battle arena along with also being a third-person hero shooter. In this game, the players battle against other players or AI opponents in multiple game modes. Players can choose between characters called Brawlers that they have unlocked through Boxes, the Brawl Pass, the Trophy Road, or purchased through the Shop to use in battles. Continue reading this article for Brawl Talk Leaks.

Brawl Stars Leaks Meow

New brawler: Edgar Main Attack: Very short range attack that hits twice, Edgar is healed for 25 percent of the damage dealt. Super Ability: Edgar jumps over a short distance and gains extra movement speed after landing. The super is also slowly charged passively over time (similar to Darryl). Gadget: Increases passive Super Ability charging by 700 percent for three seconds. Star Power: Edgar’s Super Ability also deals 1,000 damage to nearby enemies upon landing.

New brawler: Byron Main Attack: A long range attack that applies a damage over time effect to enemies and a heal over time effect to friendly Brawlers. Both of these effects can stack on the same target as many times as they are hit. Super Ability: An instantly exploding vial that damages enemies and heals friendly Brawlers who are in the area. Gadget: Consumes one ammo to heal 800 HP per second for three seconds. Star Power one: Super Ability also reduces enemy healing by 50 percent from all sources for nine seconds. This also affects the normal health regeneration which happens after not taking damage for a while.

New skins and character VFX/SFX Nutcracker Gale: 150 Gems Snowman Tick: 80 Gems Holiday Party Frank: 150 Gems Warrior Bo: 30 Gems Animated Pins for the following characters: Sprout, Poco, Brock, Colt, Mortis, Shelly, El Primo, and Tara. New True Silver/Gold skins for Tick, Crow, Darryl, Jessie, and Tara.

Game modes/event rotation changes Junker’s Scrapyard in-game environment for Siege game mode. Present Plunder is back with some minor tweaks such as reduced throwing range for gifts. Map rotation extended back to 14 days for Gem Grab, Brawl Ball, and Showdown.

Gem Grab Added a maximum match timer of three minutes and 30 seconds. Team with most Gems held wins when the timer runs out.

Bounty Middle Blue Star now serves as a tiebreaker. Defeating the player who is carrying the Star will transfer it over to the other team.

Trophy League Trophy League duration extended from two to four weeks. Trophy decay changes: The goal behind these changes is to improve matchmaking quality by spreading players further apart in Brawler trophies. Most players’ Brawlers were “stuck” around 525 trophies because the system aggressively brought them back to this range which resulted in uneven matches as the skill level of the players were highly varied at this level. New trophy decay starts at 501 trophies instead of 550. Generally, the trophy decay levels are every 25 points instead of every 50 points The trophy decay takes the Brawler to one point below the lower limit of their current tier. However, at 900 plus trophies it ramps up.

Map Maker Featured state after map has gotten played in test slot plus inbox message with voting results. Map hashtag visible in game. Report offensive map on battle end screen.



