Brawl Stars Season 7: Check Out The Release Date And More Details In This Guide

There is no doubt that the Brawl Stars Season 6 was a big success, and each fan and the players alike are gearing up for the release of the 7th Season. One thing that we can assure you is that the Brawl Stars Season 7 will be massive in every facet of the game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete details of Brawl Stars Season 7, its release date, and more.

The complete details of the Brawl Stars Season 7

The latest Brawl Stars news from its official site has confirmed that Season 7 will be called Jurassic Splash. It will be completely based on the summer theme. Also, the patch update for the Season has revealed that a plethora of new content is being injected into the game. The Jurassic Splash titled Season 7 will kick start from June 21st, 2021. This is right after the end of Season 6. The latest patch update for season 7 will introduce 2 brand new Brawlers into the game named Buzz and Griff. It also introduces 30 skins, three game modes, and 10 new gadgets. You can also expect the Mapmaker to get additional new features that include five new tiles and more modifiers. The great news with this Season is that it will bring a new Brawl Pass to the game. Although every season has its own Pass, trust us, this one is going to be extra special! If you are interested in purchasing this Season’s Brawl Pass, then you need to spend 169 Gems, and it includes a brawler Buzz as a reward. You can also purchase the deluxe version of the pass, which will cost 249 Gems. So, the buzz will be a reward in the Brawl pass and Griff will be a reward for completing a specific challenge in the game. However, the details of the challenge were kept secret by its developers. If you miss getting Griff as your reward, you can get him pretty easily through either purchasing or opening Brawl Boxes.

The latest Brawl Stars update talking about the Season 7 of the game

We hope that we have given you all the details you need to know about the Brawl Stars Season 7 and when it is getting into the gaming fraternity. Like all its players, we couldn’t wait to experience Season 7. We all hope that Season 7 brings lots of surprises into the game!

IMAGE: SUPERCELL TWITTER