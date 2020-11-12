Last Updated:

Bronzor Raid Guide: Weakness, Counters And Moveset Of The Steel-Psychic Pokemon

Bronzor is one of the Pokemon creatures that players will go up against in the Little Cup tournament. Scroll on to check out its weaknesses, and best counters.

Written By
Danish Ansari
Bronzor raid guide

Bronzor is a Steel and Psychic dual-type Pokemon which was added in Generation 4. The Pokemon creature evolves into Bronzong after reaching level 33. It is a Tier 1 raid boss in Pokemon GO. As the Pokemon GO Little Cup League recently went live, it is obvious that a lot of players will be using the Pokemon creature to capitalize on its strengths.

Therefore, you need to be aware of its strengths/weaknesses and come up with the best set of counters. With that said, let us quickly take you through the Bronzor raid guide.

Also Read | Flying Cup Pokemon Go: Know More About This GO Battle League

Bronzor' weakness

Understanding the weaknesses of a Pokemon creature is the first step towards building the best counters. Considering that Bronzor is a dual Steel and Psychic-type Pokemon, it has a number of vulnerabilities. These include Fire, Ground, Ghost, and Dark moves. Once you build the best Bronzor counters, you can effectively take it down with much ease. So, let us take you through some of the best Bronzor counters.

Also Read | Aerodactyl Pokemon Go Location, Weakness And Evolution Of The Rock Type Pokemon

Bronzor counters

There are some of the best Bonzor counters:

  • Chandelure – Fire Spin and Shadow Ball combination
  • Chandelure – Fire Spin and Overheat combination
  • Gengar – Lick and Shadow Ball combination
  • Reshiram – Fire Fang and Overheat combination
  • Darmanitan (Standard) – Fire Fang and Overheat combination
  • Darkrai – Snarl and Shadow Ball combination
  • Chandelure – Hex and Shadow Ball combination 
  • Chandelure – Hex and Overheat combination
  • Volcarona – Fire Spin and Overheat combination
  • Blaziken – Fire Spin and Blast Burn combination
  • Moltres – Fire Spin and Overheat combination
  • Gengar – Hex and Shadow Ball combination
  • Gengar – Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball combination
  • Darkrai – Snarl and Dark Pulse combination
  • Darkrai – Feint Attack and Shadow Ball combination
  • Darmanitan (Galarian Zen) – Ice Fang and Overheat combination

You should also note that Bronzor is resistant to Normal, Dragon, Ice, Grass, Rock, Steel, Fairy, Flying, Psychic, and Poison.

Also Read | Lugia Weakness Pokemon Go: Here's How To Defeat This In A 5 Star Raid Battle

Bronzor moveset

Bronzor has two different types of move sets that it can use against opponents. They include: 

  • Quick moves: Tackle and Confusion
  • Main moves: Psyshock, Gyro Ball, Heavy Slam.

The Confusion (Quick) and Heavy Slam (Main) are two of the best Bronzor moves when taking on Pokemon creatures in Gyms. This combination offers a solid amount of DPS (Damage Per Second).

Also Read | Pidgeot Pokemon Go Location, Weakness And More About This Flying Type Pokemon

Image credits: Pokemon GO

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND