Bronzor Raid Guide: Weakness, Counters And Moveset Of The Steel-Psychic Pokemon

Bronzor is a Steel and Psychic dual-type Pokemon which was added in Generation 4. The Pokemon creature evolves into Bronzong after reaching level 33. It is a Tier 1 raid boss in Pokemon GO. As the Pokemon GO Little Cup League recently went live, it is obvious that a lot of players will be using the Pokemon creature to capitalize on its strengths.

Therefore, you need to be aware of its strengths/weaknesses and come up with the best set of counters. With that said, let us quickly take you through the Bronzor raid guide.

Bronzor' weakness

Understanding the weaknesses of a Pokemon creature is the first step towards building the best counters. Considering that Bronzor is a dual Steel and Psychic-type Pokemon, it has a number of vulnerabilities. These include Fire, Ground, Ghost, and Dark moves. Once you build the best Bronzor counters, you can effectively take it down with much ease. So, let us take you through some of the best Bronzor counters.

Bronzor counters

There are some of the best Bonzor counters:

Chandelure – Fire Spin and Shadow Ball combination

Chandelure – Fire Spin and Overheat combination

Gengar – Lick and Shadow Ball combination

Reshiram – Fire Fang and Overheat combination

Darmanitan (Standard) – Fire Fang and Overheat combination

Darkrai – Snarl and Shadow Ball combination

Chandelure – Hex and Shadow Ball combination

Chandelure – Hex and Overheat combination

Volcarona – Fire Spin and Overheat combination

Blaziken – Fire Spin and Blast Burn combination

Moltres – Fire Spin and Overheat combination

Gengar – Hex and Shadow Ball combination

Gengar – Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball combination

Darkrai – Snarl and Dark Pulse combination

Darkrai – Feint Attack and Shadow Ball combination

Darmanitan (Galarian Zen) – Ice Fang and Overheat combination

You should also note that Bronzor is resistant to Normal, Dragon, Ice, Grass, Rock, Steel, Fairy, Flying, Psychic, and Poison.

Bronzor moveset

Bronzor has two different types of move sets that it can use against opponents. They include:

Quick moves: Tackle and Confusion

Main moves: Psyshock, Gyro Ball, Heavy Slam.

The Confusion (Quick) and Heavy Slam (Main) are two of the best Bronzor moves when taking on Pokemon creatures in Gyms. This combination offers a solid amount of DPS (Damage Per Second).

Image credits: Pokemon GO