Bronzor Raid Guide: Weakness, Counters And Moveset Of The Steel-Psychic Pokemon

Bronzor is a Steel and Psychic dual-type Pokemon which was added in Generation 4. The Pokemon creature evolves into Bronzong after reaching level 33. It is a Tier 1 raid boss in Pokemon GO. As the Pokemon GO Little Cup League recently went live, it is obvious that a lot of players will be using the Pokemon creature to capitalize on its strengths.
Therefore, you need to be aware of its strengths/weaknesses and come up with the best set of counters. With that said, let us quickly take you through the Bronzor raid guide.
Understanding the weaknesses of a Pokemon creature is the first step towards building the best counters. Considering that Bronzor is a dual Steel and Psychic-type Pokemon, it has a number of vulnerabilities. These include Fire, Ground, Ghost, and Dark moves. Once you build the best Bronzor counters, you can effectively take it down with much ease. So, let us take you through some of the best Bronzor counters.
There are some of the best Bonzor counters:
You should also note that Bronzor is resistant to Normal, Dragon, Ice, Grass, Rock, Steel, Fairy, Flying, Psychic, and Poison.
Bronzor has two different types of move sets that it can use against opponents. They include:
The Confusion (Quick) and Heavy Slam (Main) are two of the best Bronzor moves when taking on Pokemon creatures in Gyms. This combination offers a solid amount of DPS (Damage Per Second).
