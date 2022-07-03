Call of Duty 2024 maps are surfacing online: Have a look at 'Stealth' and 'Pillage' here

Call of Duty is among the most popular video games in the world. While Activision is preparing to launch Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in October this year, leaked images of a Call of Duty game that might launch in 2024 has surfaced online. Apparently, @RealitiyUK has posted some screenshots of Call of Duty maps.

While some screenshots seem to be from the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile alpha, the others could be from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II as the posts contain a map called Grand Prix which was recently confirmed during an event. However, some of the images are of maps from Call of Duty 2024. Obviously, the game does not have a title at the moment, it appears to be another entry in the historical video game franchise.

One of the images is of a map called Stealth and the user claims that it is from Treyarch's next game. For those who are unaware, Treyarch is the developer of Call of Duty: Black Ops since 2010. Hence, there is a good chance that the screenshot could be of a Call of Duty: Black Ops sequel that will be launched in 2024. Additionally, the user has also shared another image of what looks like another map called Pillage.

Stealth (FROM TREYARCHS NEXT GAME) pic.twitter.com/f8zfqXVoV2 — orange man (@RealiityUK) July 2, 2022

PILLAGE FROM TREYARCHS NEXT GAME HAHAHA pic.twitter.com/PMdwAuKBFv — orange man (@RealiityUK) July 2, 2022

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Release date

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is coming out later this year. The developers have confirmed that the game will release on October 28, 2022. Those who want to stay updated with the latest developments happening in the game should sign up on https://www.callofduty.com/modernwarfare2, which happens to be the official website of the game.

As leaked by CharlieIntel, Cal of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will come with a Battle Pass, 50 tier skips and the Red Team 141 operator Pack including Ghost, Soap, Price and Farah Operators. Additionally, the new title will feature FJX Cinder Weapon Vault, 10 hours 2XP + 2 WXP and a Ghost Legacy Pack including 12 operator skins & 10 weapon blueprints. Additionally, there is going to be an open beta test before the game comes out.