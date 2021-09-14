Last Updated:

Call Of Duty Leaks Suggest Modern Warfare Sequel Could Be Released In 2022

Call of Duty leaks hint at the release of a Modern Warfare Sequel and the gamers are curious to know about it. Here is all we know about this upcoming game.

Call of Duty

Image: @Modernwarzone/ Twitter


Activision has been busy with the release of their Call Of Duty: Vanguard which is scheduled to release on November 5. However, recent leaks from a Twitter user named, @_Tom_Henderson_ has confirmed that the makers are going to extend their COD franchise by introducing a Call of Duty Modern Warfare Sequel in 2022.

This announcement has shaken up the gaming community because no one was expecting an MW Sequel to be released soon. The gamers were expecting the developers to extend their Vanguard or Ghosts series. The same leaker, Tom Henderson had released some leaks about the same game which turned out to be true. 

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Sequel could release in 2022

Now, he claims that the makers are working on a new COD game under the codename "Project Cortez". He suggests that the Call of Duty Modern Warfare Sequel Release Date will be set in 2022. It is not shocking to hear about a Modern Warfare sequel to be released in 2022.

This is because the 2019 Modern Warfare release gave the makers the highest sales numbers in the franchise. On the other hand, the 2019 MW game was released for PS4/Xbox One. Thus it is a great step taken by makers to bring in their successful franchise to the next-generation consoles. 

More about Call Of Duty

Other reports from IGN suggest that this new game is supposed to be the second consecutive game that will use the new IW 8.0 engine. The first game that is using this engine is Call of Duty: Vanguard. Due of its 2022 release date, there is a possibility that Modern Warfare 2 could be the first next-gen exclusive game from the franchise. Apart from this, the makers are currently working on releasing Vanguard’s Bata version for the community. They have released a set of dates for their Beta access. To help the gamers, we have listed all the Call Of Duty: Vanguard Beta dates here. 

  • September 10 to September 13: PlayStation early access
  • September 16 to September 17: Xbox, Battle.net PC early access, PlayStation open beta
  • September 18 to September 20: Open beta for all platforms
