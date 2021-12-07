Call of Duty: Mobile Redeem Codes For December 7- How to redeem today's free codes

Call Of Duty Mobile has managed to dominate the Indian mobile gaming industry for a long time now. This is mostly because of the thousands of players who log into the game every day and enjoy this BR game along with their friends. The makers managed to keep the players engaged in the game with free weapons, weapon skins and exciting rewards that can be redeemed using codes. The Call of Duty: Mobile Redeem codes provide certain resources that are otherwise hard to avail in the game.

These Call of Duty free redeem codes for December 2021 has been released recently and they will be available only for a limited time period. Since then, the gamers have been trying to find all the new COD Mobile Redeem Codes for December 2021 that have been released. For those catching up, Call of Duty: Mobile has been developed by TiMi Studio Group has been published by Activision for both Android and iOS mobile systems. Find the list of Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes below. Keep in mind that some codes are available for a limited time or are effective for a limited number of users, hence a player can try with multiple codes.

Call of Duty free redeem codes

BMRMZBZESA

ARPM3LUJ0JF97

BFOBZBAVHJGZCSK

BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP

170TSIINDQ9UZ

BJUMZBZEWE

BLILZCZ5UE

BJUNZBZBUA

BKHDZBZ7U5

Additional Call of Duty: Mobile Redeem Codes

BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT

QVABZA5RI7ZHQ

BMTUZBZXUD

BLMLZCZH88

BMRNZBZNKC

BJUOZBZCCP

BKGUZCZ8G8

BMRCZCZ8CS

How to redeem Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes?

Open the game is a supported smartphone and sign in through login info

Go to the profile section in the game and fetch the unique ID

Open the official Call oF Duty Mobile Redemption centre website

Paste the unique ID on the dialogue box on the portal that reads "UID"

Enter any one of the above-mentioned Call of Duty free redeem codes

Complete the verification process by entering the alphanumeric code besides the verification field

Click on the submit button and complete the process

Open the game and check whether the rewards have been mailed via the in-game mailbox

Once visible in the game, the rewards can be collected and used by the players

Image: CALL OF DUTY