Call Of Duty: Mobile Season 9 'Nightmare' To Launch With New Maps & Mode; Know Details

Call of Duty: Mobile is getting ready for the launch of its upcoming season. While the current season is about to end today, i.e. 19 October, fans are excited as they will get to see a lot of new content in the upcoming season. The Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9 has been titled 'Nightmare' and will be live in the game from 05:30 PM IST on the launch date mentioned earlier. One of the favourite modes of all time, Undead Siege will be making its way back to the game with the new season.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9 will bring two new maps, including Halloween Standoff and Hovec Sawmill from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, as per the official release. A new mode that will be available with the launch of Season 9 is Drop Zone, wherein teams battle for a specific drop zone on the map that keeps on changing throughout the match. Other than that, there will be new Seasonal Challenges, lucky draws and bundles.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9 release date

As mentioned earlier, the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9 will be launched in two days i.e on October 21, Thursday. In India, the season will be available from 05:30 PM IST on the same day. When the season arrives, players will be able to log in and explore the new content in the game. Since the update is coming right in time for Halloween 2021, players shall expect a lot of themed content in the game.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9 key highlights

Undead Siege is returning to Call of Duty Mobile in Season 9 titled Nightmare and will take place on the isolated BR map. Players shall beware as more zombies will appear in both casual and hard mode as Halloween has come to the mode. As mentioned in the press release, "a collection of zombies and turret-related easter eggs, stories and more will be available for players to explore."

To players delight, two new maps will be coming in the game along with the new season - Halloween Standoff and Hovec Sawmill. While the former has plenty of close and long-range combat opportunities, the latter is a medium-sized map where players can sharpen their indoor and outdoor combat capabilities. A new themed event will also make it to the game - Trick or Treat. In the event, players will go door to door and interact with their friends and non-playable characters in the game.

During the season, players will have the opportunity to earn 50 new tiers of Battle Pass Rewards. Season 9 will also feature new characters like Artery - Nosferatu and Nikto - Scarecrow. There will be a new functional weapon in the game called Swordfish. Additionally, players will also have access to a new scorestreak, weapon blueprints, charms, calling cards, and Call of Duty Points.