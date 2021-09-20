Last Updated:

Call Of Duty: Mobile To Launch Black Ops 4’s Blackout Map With Upcoming Update

Call of Duty: Mobile makers are set to launch Black Ops 4’s Blackout map with the upcoming update. Here is all we know about the release of this COD Mobile map.

Sahil Mirani
Call of Duty: Mobile

Activision has been on the top of their game to release new content for their COD games. These include launching updates for their COD Mobile version that is considered as one of the most player Battle Royale mobile games all over the globe. The new Call of Duty: Mobile Battle Royale Season 8 has been released and makers have added a set of specific changes and have just introduced Black Ops 4’s Blackout map for its players. The launch of this new map has been picked up by the gamers and they have been trying to find its launch date in Call of Duty: Mobile new update. Here is all the information available on the internet about the Call of Duty: Mobile Blackout Map release date and time. Read more.

 

Call of Duty: Mobile Blackout Map release date and details

Activision has set the Call of Duty: Mobile Blackout Map release date as Wednesday, September 22. The map will be released as a part of the new update along with other changes for the game. The map will be available to play from September 23, Thursday from 8 AM IST. To make this announcement more appealing to the players, Activision released a short video on youtube to give the users a visual glimpse of the upcoming update. The map is also considered one of the most popular maps in the game after it was originally picked up by the players of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. The next Call of Duty: Mobile Battle Royale update is scheduled to release on September 22 at 5 pm PT.

More about COD Mobile

 The update is going to be a special one as it marks the game’s second anniversary To make the event more special, Activision has added a new set of events for the Blackout map including the Anniversary Cake event, Anniversary Puzzle event, and Counterattack that helps the players earn 50 new tiers of Battle Pass rewards. More additions like the M13 assault rifle, a new Scorestreak, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, and Call of Duty Points are supposed to launch with the new COD season. More information about the game is supposed to be released soon. 

