Call Of Duty Set To Release Season 6 On October 7: New Game Modes, Weapons And More

Activision has been one the top of their game to keep their Call Of Duty players happy with the latest updates for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. A whole new range of maps, weapons and upgrades are going to be introduced With the upcoming Season 6. Call Of duty makers has set the Season 6 release date as Oct. 7 and players will be able to enjoy these changes after the patch notes have been added to the game servers. Players have picked up this released and are currently trying to find any information about the changes coming with Season 6. To help these players here is all information on the internet about Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 6.

All we know about Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 6 update

Activision has now released an official blog post on their PlayStation’s official website that includes all the new changes coming into the game. Call Of Duty players will now be able to access new Points of Interest in Stadium and Downtown, a brand new Gulag and regiment transition features till October 5. A new set of patch notes are supposed to be released by Raven Software in the coming week.

All of these notes will address all the new modes, an item pool upgrade, and additional balance changes that are scheduled to release into the game soon. Apart from this, here is a list of all the new game modes begin added with the release of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 6. Here is a video from Youtube that can explain all the changes coming in on October 7.

Taken from the official blog post released by Call Of Duty