Call Of Duty: Vanguard Beta Release Announced; Check Dates, System Requirements And More

Call Of Duty: Vanguard is the latest addition to the COD franchise slated to release later this year. But the developers have recently announced the Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta release date and have confirmed to make their game available on two weekends. Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta release date announcement has been picked up by the Call Of Duty fans, and they are currently trying to learn more about the details of this beta version. Here is a list of all the dates and information that has been released on the internet about Activision’s upcoming Call Of Duty: Vanguard. Read more.

Developers have managed to add exciting rewards and content to the game’s beta version to attract more players. Brand new Vanguard maps, including Red Star, Hotel Royal, and Gavutu, will be available to play during this beta. The game will also feature Call of Duty: Vanguard Game Modes like Domination, Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Patrol, Champion Hill and a new weapon set will be available with these modes. Playing this beta can also rewards after reaching level 20 in Call of Duty: Vanguard beta. This will give them a weapon blueprint for Vanguard and Warzone and the Arthur Kingsley operator in Call of Duty: Mobile. Information about the game confirms that it will feature a Clan system as well as a battle pass. Apart from this, here is a list of all the important dates and system requirements for the Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta release.

September 10 to September 13 – PlayStation early access

September 16 to September 17 – Xbox, Battle.net PC early access, PlayStation open beta

September 18 to September 20 – Open beta for all platforms

Call of Duty: Vanguard system requirements

Minimum Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (1909 or later)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500k or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

RAM: 8GB RA,

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 2GB/ GTX 1050Ti 4GB or AMD Radeon R9 380

HDD: 45GB HD Space

Recommended Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (Latest Service Pack)

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770k or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

RAM: 16GB RA,

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB/ GTX 1550 6GB or AMD Radeon Rx Vega 56

HDD: 45GB HD Space

Image: Call Of Duty Twiter