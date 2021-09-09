Call Of Duty: Vanguard Beta Release Announced; Check Dates, System Requirements And More

Quick links:
Image: Call Of Duty Twiter
Call Of Duty: Vanguard is the latest addition to the COD franchise slated to release later this year. But the developers have recently announced the Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta release date and have confirmed to make their game available on two weekends. Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta release date announcement has been picked up by the Call Of Duty fans, and they are currently trying to learn more about the details of this beta version. Here is a list of all the dates and information that has been released on the internet about Activision’s upcoming Call Of Duty: Vanguard. Read more.
Developers have managed to add exciting rewards and content to the game’s beta version to attract more players. Brand new Vanguard maps, including Red Star, Hotel Royal, and Gavutu, will be available to play during this beta. The game will also feature Call of Duty: Vanguard Game Modes like Domination, Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Patrol, Champion Hill and a new weapon set will be available with these modes. Playing this beta can also rewards after reaching level 20 in Call of Duty: Vanguard beta. This will give them a weapon blueprint for Vanguard and Warzone and the Arthur Kingsley operator in Call of Duty: Mobile. Information about the game confirms that it will feature a Clan system as well as a battle pass. Apart from this, here is a list of all the important dates and system requirements for the Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta release.