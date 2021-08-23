Call Of Duty: Vanguard Pre-Load Live For PS5 And PS4; See Download Size For Both Consoles

Call Of Duty: Vanguard is Activision’s upcoming addition to their FPP shooting game. The developers are trying to increase some curiosity around their game by releasing Early Access and Pre-Load versions of their game for the players. Recently, they confirmed the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha for PlayStation consoles is available to download right now. This has blown up the gaming community and they have been curious to learn more about this Call of Duty: Vanguard Pre-load. Here is all the information on the internet about the Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha PS exclusive Early Access. Read more

Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha Pre-Load live for PlayStation consoles

Activision has confirmed that the players can already start downloading the Call of Duty: Vanguard Pre-load from the PlayStation store online. Call of Duty: Vanguard download size for PS5 is somewhere around 20.3 GB and the size for PS4 is somewhere around 30.5 GB. This is mostly because the PS5 version of the game has been optimised for the new SSD that requires much less space for a game when compared to the PS4. Apart from this, here is also a list of all the Call of Duty: Vanguard Early Access dates confirmed by the developers of the game.

September 10 to 13: PlayStation owners who have pre-ordered the game.

September 16 to 20: Open Beta for all PlayStation owners.

September 18 to 20: Open Beta for all players across all platforms.

More about Call of Duty: Vanguard

The makers have also released a trailer for the Call Of Duty Vanguard which shows off some montage of battlefields from World War II. It introduces the 4 new Call Of Duty WW2 locations including a sniper’s nest in Russia, a desert battlefield, a German forest, and a beach littered with destroyed aircraft. All these locations are supposed to have different in-game characters and different missions to be completed through the game. The game will also be loaded with new WWII: the Eastern Front, the Western Front, North Africa, and the Pacific regions. These could be the name for all these 4 new Call Of Duty WW2 locations released in the game. Apart from this, Tom Henderson confirmed that Activision is going to use their latest version of anti-cheat software to keep hackers away from its servers.