Call of Duty: Vanguard release date announced: How to pre-order, Vanguard bundles and more

Call of Duty: Vanguard has received an official release date. Activision has also announced that the title will support cross-generation play. The single-player campaign mode in the game will feature the story of a special force called Task Force One, which will include uniformed soldiers from the US Navy, Red Army and the British Army. Players will have to fight against four World War II zones. For multiplayer gameplay, the developer Sledgehammer Games has promised more than 20 maps, a new calibre system and better weapon customizations.

Call of Duty Vanguard release date

While the previously anticipated release date has already passed, Activision has announced the official Call of Duty Vanguard release date, and that is November 5, 2021. The developers have also confirmed that a "seamlessly integrated, new Warzone experience" will also be coming to the game later this year. The title will come with new and better gameplay and additional updates. A new map will be launched for Call of Duty: Warzone later this year, which will also be available to play in Call of Duty: Vanguard. That way, both the games will share modes, events and playlists. That also implies that players can play any of the four ongoing Call of Duty games to build up their in-game rank.

How to pre-order Call of Duty Vanguard?

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store and Battle.net. The Call of Duty: Vanguard launch platforms include PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Fans of players who wish to pre-order the game can head on to the official store of their console or Battle.net (PC) and look out for the game. Alternatively, can also visit the official Call of Duty: Vanguard landing page and click on the pre-order box at the top of the page. Later, the user will be redirected to select the desired console and bundle of the game.

Call of Duty Vanguard bundles