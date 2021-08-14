Last Updated:

Call Of Duty Vanguard Release Date: Storyline, System Requirement, What To Expect

Call of Duty Vanguard release date: storyline, system requirement, what to expect

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be the next title in the popular multiplayer shooter series, and is currently being developed by Sledgehammer Games. The season was also revealed by a new victory scene in Warzone, the current version of the game. Furthermore, images that were leaked earlier this week suggests that the game will be based on World War II. Additionally, the Call of Duty: Vanguard trailer has also surfaced online. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming Call of Duty game. 

Call of Duty Vanguard WW2 storyline revealed in COD Warzone Season 5 victory scene

A new victory scene has been introduced to both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone on August 14, 2021. In the victory scene shown after a match is over, a winning team is leaving the battlefield and being picked up by a chopper with a zipline. As the team is about to exit, a red-haired woman shoots the last member. The woman seems to belong to the WWII era, as is evident from her Soviet uniform and old wooden sniper rifle. The female soldier's uniform and rifle support some previous leaks about Call of Duty Vanguard being in the WWII based storyline.

Call of Duty Vanguard release date

While the leaked images and other details about the upcoming game suggest there will be three bundles: Ultimate, Cross-generation and Standard, the Call of Duty Vanguard release date is not revealed yet. However, a report via the leaker Tom Henderson suggests that the game might be revealed around August 19, 2021, followed by an initial Alpha test at the end of the month. The leak also claims that the game will be released in November 2021, followed by Season 1 in the same month. 

Call of Duty Vanguard system requirement 

While this official system requirement of the game is not available yet, fans and enthusiasts can speculate the requirement by having a look at the requirements of Call of Duty: Warzone and Back Ops. The minimal requirements of Back Ops Cold War are Windows 10 (64-bit), Intel Core i3 4th generation or higher/AMD FX-6300 or higher. Being quite heavy, the game demands at least 8 GB of RAM and about 80 GB of the internal storage. Additionally, the game also requires a dedicated graphics card, preferably the Nvidia GeForce GTX 670, GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950. Have a look at the Call of Duty Vanguard leaked trailer below. 

