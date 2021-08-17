Call Of Duty Vanguard Teaser Shows Off 4 Game Locations Inspired From World War 2

Activision has finally released something official about their upcoming Call Of Duty Vanguard game. They have released an official teaser for their upcoming Call Of Duty Vanguard on their official Youtube account. Seeing something official being released about this highly anticipated game is certainly pleasing. Initially, the community was flooded with plenty of leaks and rumours about the game. But this latest Call Of Duty Vanguard trailer gives the players a visual representation of what to expect from the game. Here is all the information available about this upcoming Call Of Duty title. Read more

Call Of Duty Vanguard Teaser released

The Call Of Duty Vanguard trailer starts with a montage of battlefields from World War II. The trailer also shows a total of 4 new Call Of Duty WW2 locations including a sniper’s nest in Russia, a desert battlefield, a German forest, and a beach littered with destroyed aircraft. Each area will have different in-game characters and there is a small possibility that these 4 could be the same faces introduced with the game’s official art at the end of the trailer. The developers have also been teasing World War 2: the Eastern Front, the Western Front, North Africa, and the Pacific regions. These could be the name for all these 4 new Call Of Duty WW2 locations released in the game. Apart from this, a lot of other information is also available on the internet about this game.

More about Call Of Duty

A recent leak from popular Warzone data miner, Tom Henderson shared some information through his post on Twitter about Activision’s plans to introduce the new anti-cheat software to the next addition to their Call Of Duty title and their successful battle royale title, Warzone. After looking at the wave of hackers that attacked Activision’s Warzone and Balck Ops Cold War servers, is certain that such software is surely required. The same leaks suggest that these new softwares that are being developed to prevent cheating are rumoured to be in development for over a year. Players themselves have been trying to tell Activision to develop such anti-cheat softwares for all their games, including ongoing ones. No other