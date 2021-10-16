Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombie mode revealed, players will have special abilities

Call of Duty: Vanguard is about to be launched soon and a new trailer reveals that the game will come with a new Zombies mode. The new Zombies mode is being developed by Treyarch, in collaboration with the primary developer of the game, Sledgehammer Games. Call of Duty: Vanguard will be launched on all leading platforms including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X, and Windows PC.

Call of Duty: Vanguard release date is set for November 5, 2021, and the official YouTube channel of the game has uploaded a new Zombies Reveal Trailer. The trailer has been viewed more than a million times. The caption on the trailer reads "Your mission: Stop the undead army with a new set of Dark Aether skills. Welcome to Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies." According to the trailer, Von List, a Nazi captain in the video game learns the ability to bring back the dead using a special relic.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies mode trailer reveals special abilities for players

The Zombies Reveal Trailer shows players using weapons from the era of World War II. As shown in the trailer, a Nazi captain gains the ability to raise the dead and form an army to attack players. The trailer also reveals that the mode will have portals, crystal swords and rings of fire that can be placed on the ground. The first map that players will be able to play in the mode is called Der Anfang, which translates to 'the beginning'.

From what it looks like, the mode will let players use special powers, including the ability to teleport from one location to another. The Zombie Mode also comes with the Altar of Covenants, which is a new perk system using which players will be able to gain new abilities by sacrificing one of their items. Additionally, an ability called Brain Rot will allow users to turn zombies into friends. Call of Duty: Vanguard is available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store and Battle.net. The Call of Duty: Vanguard launch platforms include PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC