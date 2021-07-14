Call Of Duty Warzone Console Hacks Have Now Been Scrapped By Activision

Call Of Duty Warzone had been one of the most talked-about topics of the gaming community. This was after a popular Twitter page confirmed that a new aim-bot was being used by a nuembr of players online. Activision had already acknowledged these Warzone hacks and have now banned all of these hacks from their game. This is extremely important as a nuembr of players play this game professionally. Apart from the professional players, banning the Warzone hack was also important for the millions of casual players too. It is important for the game to be fair to all the players and not be easier for the Warzone hackers. Apart from this, here is also some more information about these new Warzone hacks.

Activision removes the hacks and aim-bots from their Call Of Duty Warzone

Keep in mind that these hacks were used on consoles and not PC. The popular Twitter account called Anti-Cheat Police Department had shared a post that said that consoles are no longer a safe space to play the games in a legit anymore. This created a lot of chaos amongst the Warzone players and thus forcing Activision to take action as soon as possible. Before banning these aim-bots from the game, they had also removed a number of videos that showed the users how to apply this Warzone hack to their console. Activision had also released a blog post on their official website about these cheats and hacks being used in the game. Raven Software had made sure to dedicate resources 24/7 in search for identifying and tackling cheats, including aimbots, wallhacks, trainers, stats hacks, texture hacks, leaderboard hacks, injectors, hex editors and any third party software that are being used to manipulate game data or memory.

While having a check, some popular streamers were also caught using such cheats and were thus banned from playing the game. It is extremely important to have such strict policies being used to monitor fair play in Call Of Duty: Warzone. Before this, Raven Software had confirmed that they had permanently banned half a million players from Call of Duty: Warzone for using cheats or such hacks in the game. Thus seeing such actions being taken against Warzone hackers certainly keep the hopes of playing fair games alive. No other information has been released by the makers. Keep an eye out for any updates on the game’s official social media handles.