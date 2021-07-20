Call Of Duty Warzone Developers Ban More Than 50,000 Hackers From Their Platform

Call Of Duty makers have constantly been trying to remove the cheaters and hackers from their game. They had released a new update that would automatically remove all the accounts that were used in the aimbot and other hacks. This process is still incomplete and the makers have now removed more than 50,000 accounts from their platform. This has been one of the most talked-about topics amongst gamers recently. So here is all the information about Warzone hackers being banned from the servers. Read more to know about Call Of Duty Warzone hackers being removed from the game.

Call Of Duty Warzone makers remove 50,000 accounts

Has been a while since our last anti-cheat update!



Two #Warzone ban waves this week. Over 50,000 accounts banned combined. 🚫



Targeting repeat offenders, and much more. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) July 16, 2021

Call Of Duty makers have taken to their Twitter account to announce a total of two ban waves that are going to be done this week. The makers have been trying their best to remove the Warzone hackers from their platforms but it might be a bit difficult. This is because of the different techniques and hacks that are released to cheat in the game. The players also pointed out that the cheaters could make new accounts and get back to playing the game with such cheats. Installing anti-cheat software could be the solution to Call Of Duty makers’ problem currently. But it is certainly not easy to add such software to the game with a simple update. It might just take a bit more than we expected.

But this is not the first time makers have been dealing with problems related to cheaters. At the start of 2021, Raven Software confirmed that they had banned about half a million Warzone cheaters since the game launched in early 2020. These cheaters usually take advantage of the game bugs, such as a glitch that allows players to enter Warzone's Gulag early to kill players while remaining invincible. Another glitch included the door on the Verdansk map which could kill any Warzone player who touched it. Thus seeing a permanent solution for this problem might be expected from the makers. No other information has been released by the makers yet. Keep an eye out for any updates on COD’s official social media handles.