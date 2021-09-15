Call Of Duty: Warzone Latest Patch Notes For September 2021; All Changes And Bug Fixes

Call Of Duty Warzone has become one of the games with the most concurrent players with over 100 million active users and counting. The game has the reputation of being extremely seamless and a fantasy land for insane gaming. The regular release of Raven Software Patch Notes helps the developers to deliver such an enhanced gaming experience. Similarly, a new set of Call of Duty: Warzone Patch Notes have been released recently and the gamers are curious to know about new changes. So here is a list of all the changes made with the recent Warzone Season Five patch notes.

All the Patch Notes have been taken from Raven Software's official website.

Call of Duty: Warzone Patch notes for September

Weapon fixes

Tactical Rifles

DMR 14 (BOCW) Neck Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1 Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1

Bug Fixes

Fixed a visual issue with the Season Progressional menu icons.

Fixed an issue causing some Weapons found via Supply Box or ground loot to change rarity colour after being picked up by Players.

Fixed issues causing various HUD/UI elements to appear misaligned in non-English languages.

Fixed issues with various dynamic Weapon icons in both the menu and in-game UI.

Week of September 9th

Verdansk

BR

Solos

Duos

Trios

Quads

Clash

Rebirth Island

Resurgence

Trios

Quads

Week of September 16th

Verdansk

BR

Solos

Trios

Quads

Iron Trials ’84

Duos

Blood Money

Quads

Clash

Rebirth Island

Resurgence

Quads

Week of September 23rd

Verdansk

BR

Solos

Duos

Trios

Quads

Iron Trials ’84

Duos

Rebirth Island

Resurgence

Quads

Week of September 30th

Verdansk

BR

Duos

Trios

Quads

Buy Backs

Solos

Plunder

Trios

Rebirth Island

Resurgence Extreme

TBD

And the return of a mode not seen in quite some time!

The update has brought in a new game mode called Clash. The game mode is basically a Team Deathmatch on an epic scale. This includes a 50 v 50 with all loadouts accessible, Ping and Armor System, Cash, Buy Stations, and Vehicles from both the regular Battle Royale and Plunder modes. The introduction of this game mode shows Raven Software's aim to popularise massive team deathmatches in the game.