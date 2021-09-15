Call Of Duty: Warzone Latest Patch Notes For September 2021; All Changes And Bug Fixes

Quick links:
Image: Raven Software Twitter
Call Of Duty Warzone has become one of the games with the most concurrent players with over 100 million active users and counting. The game has the reputation of being extremely seamless and a fantasy land for insane gaming. The regular release of Raven Software Patch Notes helps the developers to deliver such an enhanced gaming experience. Similarly, a new set of Call of Duty: Warzone Patch Notes have been released recently and the gamers are curious to know about new changes. So here is a list of all the changes made with the recent Warzone Season Five patch notes.
The update has brought in a new game mode called Clash. The game mode is basically a Team Deathmatch on an epic scale. This includes a 50 v 50 with all loadouts accessible, Ping and Armor System, Cash, Buy Stations, and Vehicles from both the regular Battle Royale and Plunder modes. The introduction of this game mode shows Raven Software's aim to popularise massive team deathmatches in the game.